VIDEO: Disneyland Cast Member Hilariously Tricks Young Guest

Cast Members make Disneyland as magical as it is. Walt Disney himself said it best, “You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality.”

A recently shared video on social media shows one special Cast Member playing a prank on a young Guest, creating a memory they’ll never forget.

TikTok user @tawmbien shared a video from Disney California Adventure’s Turtle Talk with Crush. This attraction allows Guests to interact live with the sea turtle Crush from Pixar’s Finding Nemo (2003) and other characters from Pixar’s Finding Dory (2016).

In the short video, a child asks Crush what his favorite color is. Crush responds that he wants to make a game out of it and gives the child a hint… He’s a green sea turtle. The young Guest guesses that Crush’s favorite color is green… watch here for his response!

Crush says plainly, “Aw no, it’s totally purple!” The room erupts with laughter, creating a magical moment not just for the young Guest interacting with Crush but everyone in the room!

More on Turtle Talk with Crush

Turtle Talk with Crush opened at EPCOT’s The Living Seas in 2004 and was duplicated in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure in 2005. The attraction was updated with characters from Pixar’s Finding Dory after the film’s 2016 release. From Disney:

Chat live with Crush, the totally tubular sea turtle from Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. Have a Deep Conversation Step inside the Aquatorium, take a seat in front of the large window and get up close and personal with this righteous dude who always goes with the flow. While Crush cavorts behind the glass, kids can talk to him about anything—his friends, his favorite food—the sea’s the limit. Because every chat is spontaneous, each time you visit is totally different and totally awesome! Meet Famous Fishy Friends Talking with Crush is just part of the undersea entertainment. Favorite movie pals like Dory, Nemo, Marlin, Hank the octopus-turned-septopus and even Crush’s own little dude, Squirt, make a splash as they stop by to share their latest adventures.