Mother Apprehended After Visiting Tinkerbell Actress With Restraining Order Against Her

Disney Character Performers bring the magic of our favorite Disney stories to life at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Unfortunately, even The Most Magical Place on Earth can’t be perfect, and former Disney Entertainment Cast Members regularly share stories of meet-and-greets gone wrong.

In the mid-2010s, Guests could greet one of Tinkerbell’s fairy friends – Fawn, Iridessa, Periwinkle, or Silvermist- alongside her at City Hall in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. A former performer for one of the fairies shared a story with her partner about one of the strangest interactions she had while working for The Walt Disney Company.

“Beyond the pretty much daily occurrence of old dads hitting on her (she was 19 at the time) the weirdest thing to happen to her was a woman with a 4yr old little girl [who] was all excited to get a picture with Tinkerbell, who was busy, so my ex volunteered to do pictures and entertain the little girl while they waited,” Reddit user u/EarlSandwich0045 wrote of the incident.

The Guest rudely shrugged off the performer and called her an “off-brand” fairy. She thought that was the end of it, but the situation quickly became a nightmare.

“A bit later, she hears a commotion and Tinkerbell is obviously upset, and security shows up,” the ex explained. “Apparently, this woman was Tinkerbell’s bio mom and had taken her granddaughter to Disney, just to violate the restraining order against her.”

The Guest was removed from Magic Kingdom, but it’s unknown if the authorities were called or if she received a permanent ban from Walt Disney World Resort.

