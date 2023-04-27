Guests Can Now Spend the Night in Disney’s Haunted Mansion

in Walt Disney World

The Hitchhiking Ghosts at The Haunted Mansion, Ezra Beane, Professor Phineas Plump and Gus

Credit: Disney

The Gracey Manor is home to 15 rooms, six stretching portraits, wall-to-wall creeps, hot and cold running chills, and 999 Happy Haunts with room for 1000. The reputation of Disney’s Haunted Mansion spans back to the earliest days of the Disney Parks, and it is undoubtedly one of the most popular attractions in any Disney property.

Haunted Mansion at Disney World
Credit: Disney

The manor has its own storyline, books, comic books, merchandise line, a new full-length movie underway, and fans still clamor for more. What some might not know is that Disney fans can stay overnight in one of the most famous houses in the world.

Overnight at the Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park
Credit: Disney

Die-hard Haunted Mansion fans will know that both Disneyland’s original and Walt Disney World’s expanded version were based on real houses, many with haunted histories. However, while the version in California takes influence from places like the iconic Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, the Dutch-Colonial-inspired version in Florida takes a lot more from the east coast.

A prominent feature in any great work of art is an element of truth, and that can resoundingly be said of anything Disney creates, even their theme park rides. That being said, the inspiration behind Disney World’s Haunted Mansion offers something fans of both versions of the ride will adore.

The Harry Packer Mansion shares more than a few similarities with the Magic Kingdom’s classic dark ride, and it doesn’t end with its eerie exterior. The decor, portraits, palate and atmosphere were all primary inspirations behind Walt Disney World’s manor, and now fans can spend the night in the victorian gothic house.

harry packer mansion real disney haunted mansion
Credit: hpmansion.com/

Located in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, the Harry Packer Mansion is now a bed and breakfast where fans of Disney’s iconic haunted house can  take a weekend getaway. While they won’t find any Happy Haunts or even a mischievous spirit, they will find a gorgeously gothic atmosphere to satisfy their ghostly cravings.

The inn offers a luxurious space for weekend getaways and they even host murder-mystery parties for a little ghoulish delight. If a trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland isn’t on the table, foolish mortals might want to book a room at Packer’s place.

Would you spend a night in the Harry Packer Mansion? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments down below!

