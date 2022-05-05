New “Apparitions” Appear at Disney World’s Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion is one of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort. An opening day attraction, the eerie abode has been available to Guests since Magic Kingdom Park opened its gates for the first time on October 1, 1971.

The ride hasn’t undergone many significant changes since it first opened but, this week, some new “apparitions” appeared in front of the Haunted Mansion, delighting Guests.

Reddit user u/BardtheBargeman shared a photo of two Cast Members dressed as a bride and groom standing on the grounds of Master Gracey’s former home. The Redditor quipped:

A totally normal evening at the Haunted Mansion with no unusual apparitions whatsoever

One commenter asked, “Are these cast members or is it a wedding shoot?”

The original poster clarified that they were, in fact, Disney World employees without breaking theme, “They were cast members, in their mortal lives.”

From time to time, special characters appear throughout Walt Disney World Resort, so it is possible that you could see these special apparitions during your next visit too!

Although we don’t know that the Cast Member was portraying Constance Hatchaway, the character is the most famous bride associated with the Haunted Mansion. One explanation of her rich background story, created by Walt Disney Imagineering, reads, in part:

Constance Hatchaway was a beautiful woman born in Money County, California supposedly in the year 1851. By 1869, an 18-year-old Constance had moved to Secret County, California where she became engaged to a young farming-heir named Ambrose Harper. Not long into their marriage, the teenage Constance murdered Ambrose with a hatchet via decapitation. Being Harper's wife, she inherited much of his estate while also keeping his severed head within a hatbox as a twisted souvenir.

Hatchaway ultimately became a “black widow” serial killer, murdering various husbands until she herself met her demise in 1927 at the age of 76.

More on Disney’s Haunted Mansion

The official description of the Haunted Mansion reads:

A Spirited Tour

The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting! Before Entering the Mansion

A musical crypt, a leaky tomb and a ghostly writer are among the creepy haunts you’ll find outside the main entrance. Explore supernatural hands-on experiences—only at Walt Disney World Resort—while you await your fate inside.

