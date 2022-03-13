Disney World Making Lighting Change to Iconic Haunted Mansion

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of celebrating its 50-year anniversary and massive crowds are filing into the Disney Parks.

At Magic Kingdom, Cinderella Castle is decked out in its 50th-anniversary attire, and Guests who visit the Disney Park are able to ride iconic attractions that have been around since its opening like “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Perhaps, one of the most iconic attractions at Magic Kingdom is none other than Haunted Mansion.

The stunning attraction takes foolish mortals on a tour through a mansion with 999 happy haunts, but the good news is that there’s room for 1,000!

To maintain the Haunted Mansion’s iconic look, Disney World must constantly look for ways to update the attraction.

Disney recently filed a permit to replace existing light fixtures with LED upgrades. The contractor for the project is Carter Electric. This means if you head to the Haunted Mansion in the future, you’ll likely notice the attraction is lighter than normal.

While some may argue that adding LED lights to fixtures may change the ambiance of the ride, Disney has done an excellent job in the past about maintaining theming and making changes subtle.

Disney World’s official description for Haunted Mansion reads:

A Spirited Tour The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!