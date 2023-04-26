Don’t Bring Your Kids to Disney World, Wait Til They Grow Up

In most of their media, the advertising and marketing for the Disney Parks typically promote the images of families and children enjoying all that places like Walt Disney World have to offer. However, Disney might be projecting a false image of who their biggest audience truly is.

It’s no secret that the Walt Disney Company has always been promoted to the young and young at heart, but the sea of adult Disney fans is majorly incomprehensible compared to that of kids and families. It’s so big, in fact, that many Guests claim it might be better to make their first pilgrimage as adults rather than children.

Never Too Old For Disney World

Adult Disney Park Guests typically fall into one of two categories. They’re either the parents bringing their children into the Parks for the very first time, or Disney Adults getting their magical fix. While that latter portion might come with a bit of a reputation, they arguably make up the biggest percentage of Disney’s fanbase.

While it’s safe to say that most visit Disney for the first time when they are children, there’s something to be said for those that didn’t get to experience the magic until they were in adulthood. A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld brought dozens of late-blooming Disney fans out of the woodwork to share their experiences.

While many might be quick to simply label these grownup Disney Guests as “Disney Adults,” there’s a more intricate element at play. Whether through financial means, interest, or other personal life-situation, the users in the comments did not get to see Disney World in all of its glory until they were well into adulthood, giving them a greater appreciation for the Parks.

Redditors like u/chunkycatt might have been late to the party, but their appreciation for Disney definitely shines. The user writes,

I went for the first time at 28. My husband grew up with Disney, but my family was incredibly poor so we never got to go growing up. My husband took me to Disney World and it was instant love. Its been 5 years since my first visit, and I now live here and go every weekend.

u/queenofrealitytv also shares their experience visiting Disney as an adult, but they also add their father’s Disney redemption when they add,

I was very close to being an adult on my first trip! I was 17.5 and went as a high school graduation trip. My dad’s parents went to Disneyland in the 70s and did not have a great time. They brainwashed him not to take me. Growing up it he said Disney is not getting a penny from him. Many of my classmates in elementary went to WDW or on a cruise. I wanted to go as a kid, but I knew it would happen. For my graduation, I got to choose the trip and chose WDW. My dad had a great time! He has now been twice to WDW and twice to DLR.

The thread is full of similar accounts, but it’s the emotional aspect that truly sells the show. A great example is the account shared by u/BKAllmighty who ends his comment by sharing,

"Going to Disney at 28 after never having been as a child was as fantastic as I imagined it would be when I was 8. You're going to turn into a big kid when you step onto the monorail. That's just how it works."

Going to Disney World as a kid is a totally different experience than visiting as an adult, but those who didn’t get the chance to visit until much later have a deeper appreciation for the Disney Parks. While Disney is designed for all ages, it has a tremendously magical effect on those adults making up for lost time.

How old were you when you first visited Disney? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!