Disney Adult Speaks Out

When most people think of “Disney Adults” their minds likely go to the image of an adult Disney Park Guest wearing a Disney-inspired outfit and enjoying a Mickey bar on the way to Space Mountain or having their picture taken in front of Cinderella Castle. However, social media habitually turns a completely innocent interest into something cringe-worthy.

That’s not to say Disney Adults are entirely innocent, as they have been the cause of more than a few incidents at the Parks. However, a prolific Disney Adult recently came forward in defense of arguably Disney’s most controversial audience. A recent report provides a more personal observation.

In Defense of Disney Adults

In a recent article by WDW Magazine’s Ken McGraw, the self-proclaimed Disney Adult goes into intimate and intricate detail on the subject. It’s not that adults simply enjoy things primarily meant for a younger audience, but rather enjoy activities and experiences Disney has tailored almost exclusively for them.

The full article is an engaging read, but there were two particular concepts that truly represented and justified the existence of Disney adults. Simply put, adults go to Disney World for the amount of experiences offered, and to simply take off the mask of conformity to set their inner-child free.

So Much to Do

On the subject of what all Walt Disney World offers, McGraw isn’t exaggerating when he writes,

“There are over 27,000 acres of stuff for adults to do. This is a place where you can ride some of the best thrill attractions in the world and then dine at a Michelin-star restaurant all within the same day.”

Whatever Disney world does it major marketing, viewers are typically graced with images of roller coasters, fireworks, and Character Meet and Greets. That’s all well and good, but it’s only part of the package. Surprisingly, Disney neglect to advertise all the fun grown-ups can have all staying on Park property.

Think about it, when was the last time you saw Disney advertise Victoria and Alberts or the piano bar at the Boardwalk? The theme parks might be the moneymakers, but Disney isn’t doing itself any favors by keeping these adult-oriented extras under their hat.

Come With Me and Escape

Any adult who has traveled to the Disney Parks knows that once you cross a certain line, Disney takes full control. Disney world itself feels so separated from reality that we can’t help but give ourselves over to its intoxicating effects.

McGraw writes,

“As adults, we always feel we have to maintain a certain level of “decorum” or maturity. This is a place where you can just let loose and only focus on the fun. This is probably one of the most liberating things one can experience as an adult.”

The keyword here is “liberating,” and anyone who goes to Disney regularly knows exacty what he’s talking about. Kids will always be drawn into the magic and wonder Disney has built their empire on, but that doesn’t mean it stops when they reach a certain age. Adults don’t just go to Disney for the rides, the food, or even to drink themselves around the world, they go because Disney offers fun and experiences they can’t find anywhere else.

is WDW Magazine right on this take? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!