Walt Disney World Resort happily welcomes Guests of all ages and cultures. As societal standards evolve, so do the Disney Parks, and with that has come increased alcohol consumption at The Most Magical Place on Earth. While many adults enjoy sampling unique beverages in moderation, some Guests have complained about belligerent, drunk behavior ruining the formerly family-friendly atmosphere at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This week, a Cast Member weighed in on the Walt Disney World drinking culture during a video about “Disney hot takes,” also known as controversial Disney opinions. From @pure.pixiedust on TikTok:

Though she knew she’d anger many Disney Parks fans, the Disney Cast Member said Walt Disney World Resort should be mostly-dry. “I’ve worked at all four of them,” she said. “If you think people are cranky when they get overheated, wait until they get overheated and drunk.”

Like “Drinking Around the World Showcase?” Don’t fret! The Disney Cast Member said EPCOT should be the one exception to a dry Walt Disney World Resort, considering the immense popularity of events like EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, International Food & Wine Festival, Festival of the Arts, and International Flower & Garden Festival. If her idea ever comes to fruition, Guests can still sample international alcoholic beverages from Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, the American Adventure (United States), Japan, Morocco, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

What do you think about Walt Disney World drinking culture? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.