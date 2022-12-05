Liquor Now Available at EVERY Magic Kingdom Restaurant

In October, we reported that Tony’s Town Square Restaurant in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort added two all-new, liquor-based mixed drinks to its menu. Just a month earlier, the Disney Park took a significant step forward by adding liquor-based cocktails to the menus at The Diamond Horseshoe (Table Service dinner only), Liberty Tree Tavern, and Skipper Canteen.

This may seem insignificant – after all, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney Springs have long-offered alcoholic drinks. But Walt Disney World Resort was an alcohol-free vacation destination when it opened in 1971.

As times changed and society began to accept social drinking, Disney Parks slowly introduced beer and wine to their menus. Guests can even walk through EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom with a beer or Rum Dole Whip Float.

Magic Kingdom isn’t quite there – alcohol is still restricted to Fireworks Dessert Parties and Table Service restaurants like Crystal Palace and Be Our Guest. But the Disney Park took it a step further on Sunday when it added liquor-based mixed drinks to the last available liquor-free Table Service dining experience.

The Plaza Restaurant, a casual eatery between Main Street, U.S.A., and Tomorrowland, now serves two liquor-based cocktails. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Last Word ($18): Fords Gin, Green Chartreuse Liqueur, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, and Lime Juice garnished with Luxardo Cherries

Jack Rose ($13.50): Laird’s Applejack Brandy, Hibiscus Grenadine, Lemon Juice, and Lime Juice

More on The Plaza Restaurant

Tucked behind Main Street Ice Cream Parlor is The Plaza Restaurant, a casual eatery with turn-of-the-century flair. From Disney:

Discover casual dining amid an atmosphere of turn-of-the-century elegance at this charming gem located at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. Casual Eats in an Elegant Setting Step inside this charming casual dining parlor awash in a sophisticated elegance with a menu the whole family will enjoy. Whether it’s a mouthwatering lunch or a family dinner with decadent desserts, you’ll discover something for everyone in an atmosphere of early 20th-century style — featuring Art Nouveau touches, beautifully embellished light fixtures, stunning decorative mirrors and an inviting solarium. Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made.