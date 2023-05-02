Guests Call Out Inequality at Disney World

Disneyland and Walt Disney World will always be some of the most magical places on the planet, but to say that the happiest places on earth are what they should be would be grotesquely untrue. Even before the outright war between Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company, the Disney Parks have been leaking pixie dust for years.

From policy changes to layoffs, Disney has been cutting, ripping, and tearing itself apart from the inside, and Guests have definitely noticed. There’s been some debate recently on whether or not to even go anymore, and some frequently claim it’s not the same experience.

What Disney World Took from Guests

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked the question, “What’s a service that you wish Walt Disney World offered before or during your trip? Something that would make your trip easier or more fun?” What began as an engaging discussion soon took a dark turn as more users realized how much Disney World has truly lost.

After Bob Chapek took control of the Walt Disney Company, the Parks became unrecognizable. From the FastPass+ program to the airport busses, so many crucial elements to the core Disney experience were cut as a way to make a buck. Fans have been sour ever since.

Disney World’s Biggest Problem

The Disney Parks offer practically an entire city’s worth of unforgettable experiences. The Walt Disney World Resort alone has been compared to San Fransisco in terms of size and scale. However, many Guests are reporting that Disney has a huge inequality problem that hurts both parties.

While many Guests write that they wish they had the Magical Express, Dining Plans, and FastPass+ programs back, u/Comfortable_Fun_8167 cuts right to the meat of the matter in their in-depth post.

“What would make it more fun, is a level playing field for all guests. Everyone should have the opportunity for the same experience. Get rid of anything that puts people at the front of a line (Obviously not talking about the disability access program here), anything that involves making reservations in the wee hours of the morning to get in a virtual line to partake in a popular activity. Get rid of all that nonsense with ordering fast food and paying on an app. Let people just GO and enjoy themselves without having to have major stress meltdown for months ahead of time.” “No more picking what park you want to go to ahead of time. No more restaurant reservations made months ahead. Open the gates, let people in, and then whatever happens, happens. If the line for an attraction is too long, then decide if they want to stay in a long line or move to a different activity. If your favorite restaurant is full, then you can walk over to another one. Get rid of all the pre-planning.” “If I want to go to all the parks with a park hopper ticket and only stay 15 minutes at each one, and be done for the day by 11am, that option should be open, and not have to plan which one to go to first and wait for hours before I can to to the next one.”

While all Disney Park trips need some form of planning in order to properly function, there are many who would whole-heartedly agree that too many regulations can greatly effect the trip. The ability to get up and go has simply got up and went.

Have you felt this way about recent Park practices? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!