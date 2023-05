Disney has a long and colorful history with some of Hollywood’s best and brightest. In fact, many of our favorite stars of the silver screen got their start with the house of mouse. It’s always great to see performers like Johnny Depp making a splash in Disney’s movies, but what happens when they get to play with the Parks?

Disney’s Parks are often considered more successful than their movies, but Disneyland and Walt Disney World have also had more than their fair share of celebrity endorsements. While familiar faces like Chris Pratt and Neil Patrick Harris are quite commonplace on modern screens, some recently-posted footage reveals Disney shared some crucial Park developments with none other than the late Betty White.

Betty White and Disney Imagineering

@days_gone_disney is a TikTok account that frequently shares vintage promos and footage concerning the Disney Parks, and their latest post featured not one but two of the original Golden Girls.

In the video above, Betty White and Bea Arthur guide the viewers through the new developments coming to the Walt Disney World Resort. Needless to say, seeing it’s definitely a blast from the past.

The Walt Disney Company is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, but even 15 years after Walt Disney World opened was still magical. It’s amazing to see which rides, attractions, and theme park fixtures have stood the test of time even from way back then.

That all being said, what really sells the tune in this short clip is Betty White’s awe and wonder at all the new projects and performances.. Looking back, White’s tone of absolute enchantment should be the gold standard for any Disney fan. It’s incredible to think how 1986 can feel like such a long time ago, and yet be so familiar to modern audiences at the exact same time.

Did you see this footage when it first premired? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!