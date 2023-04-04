Disney Fans Argue, Say Trips to Disney Becoming ‘Incredibly Complicated’

As the years pass and Disney changes its theme Park experiences and prices, pulling off a trip to Disney is becoming incredibly complicated.

Disney Prices Have Increased, Along With Everything Else

Disney used to be more affordable for families to handle. But besides Disney ticket prices going up, so has the cost of living. Some argue the pandemic caused such a skyrocket in mortgages, bills, and food. Others claim it was inevitable that everything would cost more, including trips to theme Parks like Disney.

Despite what side of the argument you stand with, it’s apparent that with the cost of living going up since COVID, everything else has also gone up, causing nationwide inflation.

Places like Disney have had to keep up with supply and demand, leading to price increases in foods, tickets, merchandise, and more. But there are those out there who argue that Disney has always been about the money, never about the experiences and hopes, and dreams that Walt stood for.

Has Disney Always Been Expensive?

Compared to 2022, in terms of pricing for visiting Disney, ticket prices have remained the same across the board. However, there have been more expensive days in 2023 than in 2022.

For instance, in 2022, tickets to Disney would range between $109 and $159, depending on the time of year you visited. So far in 2023, ticket prices have been higher, along with the $159 fee for most days as we enter peak Spring break season. This could mean that moving forward, there might be more expensive days to visit a Disney Park than a year ago.

These Disney Fans Are Saying Its Almost Impossible to Visit Disney in 2023

Although Reddit is the place for people to discuss not-so-safe-for-work content, it’s also a place for fans to debate politics, religion, race, and gender.

Another topic for consideration is theme Parks, specifically Disney. A recent Reddit thread has garnered global attention as they debate and ask the question of whether or not vacation trips to Disney are ‘incredibly complicated’ to pull off.

The debate began two days ago on the Reddit thread under the group r/WaltDisneyWorld. The discussion was fueled by an article with the same title released by CNBC.

In the thread, fans from all over discussed, debated, and argued that Disney trips were becoming more and more challenging to accomplish, especially for families. One fan detailed how they had just finished a trip for eight people for the first time in five years. They mentioned how it was a lot of work, research, and headaches. But they did say it was fun.

Fans mainly discussed how those who frequent Disney Parks were more likely to get a better experience than those who rely on vacation planners or anyone else to plan the trip to Disney for them. One fan argued that Disney World is not a place for “spontaneous vacation goers.”

This debate is ongoing and will most likely continue to spark arguments for months and years.

I argue that if planned accordingly with ample time to put away enough money for however many days you want to visit Disney, a vacation trip to WDW is not impossible.

What about you? Sound off in the comments below: Are Disney trips becoming incredibly complicated?