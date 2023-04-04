The Best Quick Service Meals at Walt Disney World

If there’s one thing that Disney Parks fans will get super opinionated on, it’s food choices. From underrated snacks to overrated restaurants, Guests are very loyal to their favorite places to eat at Walt Disney World. And why wouldn’t they be? There are literally hundreds of fantastic food options at the Walt Disney World Resort, and you’ll find something to please every palette on your vacation.

While booking dining reservations is common practice for dinner and special meals like character breakfasts, one time that many Guests get overwhelmed with choices is lunch. You want to grab something quick so you can enjoy your time in the Park, but you also want your food to be good, but you also don’t want to wait a long time for food… so what do you do?

Disney fans recently took to Reddit to vote on their favorite and must-have quick-service meals in all four Walt Disney World parks. Let’s take a look at some of their top choices and see where you should stop on your next Walt Disney World vacation!

The Magic Kingdom

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

If you’re looking for a sweet breakfast (or dessert) in the Magic Kingdom, look no further than Sleepy Hollow Refreshments, which is located just on the edge of Liberty Square, connecting it with the path to Cinderella Castle. The star of the show here is the Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich, which is a Belgian waffle sandwich stuffed with Nutella, strawberries, bananas, and blueberries. The Spicy Chicken Waffle Sandwich served here for lunch is also great, but fans tend to favor the fruit waffle.

EPCOT

Yorkshire County Fish Shop

There are a LOT of good food options at EPCOT, and we mean a LOT. You really can’t go wrong with most places around the World Showcase, especially if you want to try something from everywhere, but fans specifically pointed to the Yorkshire County Fish Shop in the UK Pavilion as one of their favorites. The grab-and-go Fish & Chips are fresh and delicious and served up pretty quickly, so you don’t have to worry about waiting in a long food line.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Ronto Roasters

This food stall is sometimes hard to catch, considering it’s only open until 3 p.m. However, if you do, you HAVE to try a Ronto Wrap. There are options for two different meals; the Ronto Morning Wrap features eggs, grilled pork sausage, cheddar, and peppercorn sauce in pita bread, and at lunch, you can try the traditional Ronto Wrap, which is roasted pork, grilled pork sausage, peppercorn sauce, and tangy slaw in pita bread. There’s also the plant-based Zuchii Wrap for non-meat eaters!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Satu’li Canteen

This was the #1 most upvoted option in all four Walt Disney World parks. This restaurant in Pandora: The World of AVATAR is highly regarded as being one of the best at the entire Resort, and for good reason. There are so many delicious, customizable options here, including customizable bowls featuring Grilled Beef, Chicken, Tofu, and Shrimp with a variety of base and sauce options. There’s also the famous Cheeseburger Steamed Pods, which are cheeseburger-filled bao buns. These meals are large, filling, and fairly priced – plus, they won’t weigh you down like fried food will!