Disney World Stays Silent on Depressing Issue, Fans Disappointed

Another shareholders meeting has come and gone, and Walt Disney World Resort has still remained silent on one disappointing issue.

If you’re looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort, you have to book a Park Reservation to enjoy Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. With millions of Guests visiting the Disney theme parks each year, it should come as no surprise that many fans want to visit more than once. As a matter of fact, many want to visit several times each and every year.

While Disney made an announcement about a live-action Moana film and CEO Bob Iger divulged that one Annual Pass– the Disney Premier Passport– would never return, he remained silent on one issue.

Of course, we’re talking about the return of Disney Annual Passes.

While many fans were hoping that Bob Iger would at least give an update on Annual Passes during the call this week, nothing was mentioned about them. Disney promised at the end of 2022 that it would be bringing back Annual Passes in 2023. Disney World released new prices for its Annual Passes, as well.

The most expensive of Disney World Annual Passes is The Incredi-Pass, which starts at $1,399.00 plus tax. It allows Disney Park Guests to visit the four Disney World theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom) throughout the year with no blackout dates. In addition to Park access, the pass also includes other benefits such as free standard theme park parking, discounts on merchandise and dining, and access to exclusive pass-holder events. The Disney Incredi-Pass was introduced in 2021 as part of a restructuring of the Disney World annual pass program. It replaced the previous Platinum Plus, Platinum, and Gold passes.

After The Incredi-Pass, there are three other tiers of passes, which are only available for select Guests. The Disney Sorcerer Pass costs $969.00 and is available for Florida residents and DVC Members only. It is subject to block out dates. The Disney Pirate Pass costs $749.00, but is only available to Florida residents. Just like the Sorcerer Pass, it also subject to block out dates. These Annual Passes are also paused.

Currently, the only Disney World Annual Pass for sale is the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, which is $399.00 and is subject to block out dates, including weekends, holidays, and peak periods.

Are you still looking to score an updated Disney World Annual Pass? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!