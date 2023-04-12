Walt Disney World Gets First Disney100 Decor

The Disney100 celebration is slowly making its way to Walt Disney World Resort. The celebrations started in Disneyland earlier this year while Disney World finished its 50th anniversary around the Resort. Now that the 50th decor and memorabilia has been taken down, decor for the 100th is going up.

The entrance to the Magic Kingdom has officially been transformed from 50 to 100 with the new sign that’s been added to the entrance area. The area often portrays different signs and decor for different events and holidays at Magic Kingdom and will likely house the 100 sign until the end of the celebrations.

It’s the first major piece of Disney100 decor to be seen at Walt Disney World, although the Parks will be keeping the golden 50th commemorative character statues in each Park for the time being. Spaceship Earth will also be keeping the all-new lighting system it received for the 50th anniversary as an all-new projection show has been announced for EPCOT. The Park will be the main host for Disney World’s Disney100 events, while Magic Kingdom will cycle through different themes each month for the next several months to celebrate.

Mickey and Minnie will be donning the silver and purple celebration outfits they wear at Disneyland, so it seem as though the celebration color scheme and similar decorations will be coming to Walt Disney World as well. Many fans expressed their disappointment with the 50th anniversary overlays throughout the Parks and were thrilled to see them go.

The Disney100 Celebration has been well-received by fans at Disneyland so far and Disney World fans are hopeful. While this is just the first major piece of the Disney100 decor to be seen around the Resort, it remains to be seen if Guests will love it or hate it.

