Guests Can No Longer Rope Drop at Multiple Disney World Parks

The Disney World rope drop is a way to get into a theme park as quickly as possible. Often, Guests will wait outside the gates of one of the Central Florida Resort’s popular Parks in order to start their visit as efficiently as they can, heading to the big e-ticket attractions to join the standby line, bypassing the need to purchase the costly Disney Genie+ service later in the day.

But, for two of Walt Disney World Resort’s theme parks, Guests can no longer rope drop and must head elsewhere to enjoy their vacation.

Disney World is eternally popular. Even with divisive changes in recent years like Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane, and the uptick in costs across all facets of the Resort, the Parks continue to be busy, with Guests continuing to sell out special events and booking up those Park Pass reservations throughout the year.

Soon, the Orlando-based Resort will open its latest attraction. Some may have already seen the sweeping canopy, or Upload Conduit, taking over the skies of Magic Kingdom, and some may have already ridden the coaster, but even so, the debut of TRON Lightcycle / Run has been a long time coming.

First announced in 2017 at the D23 Expo, and a mimic of the coaster TRON Lightcyle Power Run (found in Shanghai Disneyland at Shanghai Disney Resort), the new addition to Magic Kingdom Park will open on April 4 — just a day after the historic return of the Cinderella Castle nighttime spectacular, Happily Ever After.

When TRON Lightcycle / Run opens, it will only welcome Guests through the paid-for Individual Lightning Lane Selections option or via the virtual queue, which opens at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily. Cast Members have already experienced the new attraction, with some making damning reports about its accessibility. Then, just recently, the Annual Passholders preview window began with Guests able to ride the attraction between March 6 through March 8, and in the near future, too, between March 8 and March 12.

But, for some Guests, they will no longer be able to rope drop Magic Kingdom, and as a result of this sold-out Disney Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also booked up.

Guests Can No Longer Rope Drop at Multiple Disney World Parks

Per the official Walt Disney World Resort website, it can be seen that for March 12 through March 15, Magic Kingdom is completely sold out of Park Pass reservations. Then from March 13 through March 15, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also booked for three days straight. This means that new Guests will not be able to visit these Parks at the start of their day unless other Guests cancel their reservations or Disney decides to add more, which also means that rope-dropping these locations is also now off the cards.

Of course, the Park Hopper function can be utilized, meaning Guests who don’t hold Park Passes for Magic Kingdom or Hollywood Studios can visit after 2 p.m. but only if they have scanned into the Park they hold a Park Pass reservation for first.

While the TRON Annual Passholder previews get underway, the lack of available Park Passes could also be down to Spring Break beginning for some institutions in Florida. Or, it may just be a twist of fate, and mid-March is just the week that Disney fans want a piece of the Resort. So, if you were hoping to score a short wait time for rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or Big Thunder Mountain and don’t hold a Park Pass yet, then maybe plan to rope drop a different day instead.

Are you visiting Disney World next week? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket, as well as a Park Pass reservation, is needed to enter each Park and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily.