Popular Universal Dining Experience to Close for Short Time

Universal Orlando Florida loves to update and refurbish their attractions and areas. A popular Universal dining experience is now set to close quickly.

What’s Been Going On at Universal Orlando Florida?

Just last week, Universal announced the closing of a 24-year-old attraction, Poseidon’s Fury. The ride had been under a long-extended refurbishment, and the news of the ride closing forever shocked many. But speculation is rising as to what could replace the 7.5-acre area.

The Minions land is looking great too. What was once Shrek: 4D will soon be the new Illumination’s Villian-Con Minion Blast. Aside from the latest interactive walk-through ride, Universal will also open a new Minions Cafe, where the Monsters Cafe was once open.

Now that Mardi Gras is over, horror fans have also begun speculating which houses are coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year, including a possible Five Nights At Freddy’s haunted house.

Speaking of HHN, Universal did release merchandise and their new tagline, which fans quickly mentioned that the motto above had been used before in their marketing campaigns.

There are also talks and rumors of a possible drone show coming to Universal Studios as a new position has been filled, hinting at this possibility.

Popular Universal Dining Experience Closing for Refurbishment

Mel’s Drive-In Restaurant will be undoing some extensive refurbishments soon and will close for a short amount of time.

The restaurant is located inside Universal Studios near the upcoming Minions Land.

The dining experience is one of the most popular dining experiences Universal Studios offers.

Per the official Universal website:

Prepare to rock around the clock at this American Graffiti-inspired 50s drive-in featuring golden oldies on the jukebox and shiny vintage cars out front. Choose from burgers and fries, chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, onion rings, root beer floats and milkshakes. Dine inside with at a classic vinyl booth or outside beneath the glow of neon lights.

The restaurant has been around for a long time, and I’m sure fans of the dining experience will be sad to see this close for refurbishment.

There is no announcement on what exactly will be refurbished, but this is likely a Universal standard refurbishment to maintain the restaurant up to industry standards for Guests to enjoy.

All Things Universal on YouTube announced in their recent update video just moments ago, which details the refurbishment’s extent and more.