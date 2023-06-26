Robbery at Disney World Goes Wrong, Guest Shares Troubling Story

One Troubled Guets shared a very disappointing and unfortunate experience they had while at Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort is filled with so many incredible rides, attractions, and experiences. Guests will make memories that will last a lifetime here. Disney World is called “The Most Magical Place on Earth” for a reason, and we can’t think of anywhere better than to take a family vacation.

Unfortunately, not every day is perfect for every Guest visiting, with some being reminded of the real world.

Over the years, we’ve seen some pretty wild things happen at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, ranging from terrifying to confusing. From Guests engaging in violent acts in Fantasyland to stripping on Disney’s Skyliner, you never really know what you might witness at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, or Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, one Guest shared their very disappointing experience online, revealing another Guest attempted to rob them.

“We only chatted once briefly during the 9 pm fireworks,” starts the post. “when your son (or at least, the little boy who was with you) was touching my kids’ toys that were near our stroller, and I politely asked him if they were his, which you retorted, “we have our own toys” in an aggressive manner.”

The Guest then explains how the other Guests attempted to steal from them. “I didn’t realize that you likely trained your son to do this because I was distracted by his hands on our things; either you or your daughter(/the little girl you were with) opened my backpack to dig your hand inside.

They then explained that they left the backpack open, which tipped them off to the attempted burglary. A few Disney pins were missing, but thankfully nothing more.

This is a terrible experience for anyone to have anywhere, especially at Walt Disney World. Robbery at Disney World is the last thing you expect.

Theft is, unfortunately, an all-too-common occurrence at the Disney World Resort and surrounding areas, with Inside the Magic reporting on multiple examples over the last few months.

In early 2022, a Guest’s car was broken into at Disney Springs. Numerous Guests have also reported items being snatched from their strollers.

