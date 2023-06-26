Guests Left Dangling For an Hour in Disney Park Disaster

A Guest shared their very disappointing Disneyland experience recently, revealing they were stuck for an hour.

From Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds to “it’s a small world” and Haunted Mansion, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, truly has it all.

No matter what Guests are interested in, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at “The Happiest Place on Earth.” This magical destination is home to two great theme parks as well as Downtown Disney, a massive shopping and dining location.

Over the years, the Resort has been upgraded in numerous ways, both in terms of its rides and attractions as well as its theming and immersive experiences.

However, one of the most immersive and popular rides has been in operation for years.

Soarin Around The World is one of the most popular rides at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, taking Guests on an exhilarating journey through various landmarks. This attraction utilizes a massive, IMAX-level screen, taking Guests roughly 80 feet in the air.

Guests strap in an ultra-wide ride vehicle in one of three rows. Many claim that the best way to experience this attraction is getting a seat on the top row in the middle section, and we’d have to agree.

Unfortunately, Guests did not have such a great time on this ride, getting stuck for nearly an hour.

“Eastern hanger is down. Been up here for 26 minutes now. Just a heads up for those in the parks.” The Guests started the post with this initial claim, saying they’d been “soaring” high above for almost half an hour.

However, they’d be waiting quite a bit longer.

“We were up there for 50+ minutes. Almost missed our dinner res,” stated the Guest. This disaster almost affected the rest of the Guest’s day, something that would upset anyone.

Eventually, Guests were able to exit the attraction, but only after being stuck for an hour. Thankfully, Guests are given individual Lightning Lane passes for other attractions as a way to make up for the lost time during a breakdown.

This is far from the first time we’ve heard stories of Guests getting stuck on this ride.

Have you ever gotten stuck on this ride? Have you ever had to evacuate a Disney ride?