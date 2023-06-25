Disney Makes Major Change to Theme Park Parking

A Disney Resort has just made a major change to how Guests enter the Parks. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

Anyone who’s been to a Disney Park or Resort knows that things are constantly changing. From new rides and attractions to delicious new restaurants and amazing live shows, the Disney Parks truly are never the same when you come back to them.

This is especially true for the Disneyland Paris Resort, which is undergoing some massive changes.

Guests visiting the European Resort will notice there’s a Marvle-themed area called Avengers Campus at the Walt Disney Studios Park. This land is similar to the one found at Disneyland in California, featuring iconic Marvel characters and a few new rides.

Disney Village is also undergoing changes. This area acts like Disney Springs at Walt Disney World or Downtown DIsneyat Disneyland, allowing Guests to shop for hours on end.

However, the Resort recently changed how Guests enter the Parks, more specifically, how Guests enter the parking lot. Instead of driving up to a CastMember-operated booth, Guests will now drive through automated ATM payment machines, eliminating the Cast Member-led position at the terminal.

A video of the new process was shared by DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) on Twitter:

Tests are underway with the access terminals to the Infinity area of ​​the visitor car park: after an initial scan of the annual pass at the main entrance to the car park, all you have to do is simply scan your Infinity pass at the terminal at the entrance dedicated parking to access it. (Translated)

The Disneyland Paris Resort recently partnered with a tax service, allowing Guests to file taxes with the Resort and get special rebates.

At this time, we are unsure if a system like this will make its way over to Walt Disney World or Disneyland in the future.

At this time, we are unsure if a system like this will make its way over to Walt Disney World or Disneyland in the future.