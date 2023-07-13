Universal Studios Teases Vecna’s Curse for Halloween Horror Nights 2023

The hype for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios is real, especially since we now know that a Stranger Things (2016-present) maze has been confirmed. Here’s what horror fans can expect from this terrifying new attraction.

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is one of the most exciting events of the year for fans of everything creepy and spooky. Whether you prefer the Terror Tram, atmospheric scare zones, or the multitude of mazes, Horror Nights is the number one place to experience Hollywood’s biggest scares in person.

Along with one haunted house based on The Last of Us video game (2013) and the usual inclusion of Michael Myers, Harry Potter Death Eaters, and Universal Monsters, Guests have been anticipating a potential Stranger Things maze, especially since season four was the scariest one yet. As of this morning, the wait is over because Universal Parks and Experiences has officially announced a visit to the Upside Down completely based on the villainous Vecna.

Can You Escape Vecna’s Curse at Halloween Horror Nights?

In a trailer that was dropped this morning, Universal Studios revealed that Vecna will be taking control of the Stranger Things maze as he lures Guests into his dreaded mind-lair. While we never saw the evil ruler of the Upside Down, we did get a taste of the type of mind games he’ll be playing on us,

Set in the modern day as opposed to the 80s, a young woman watches a video on her smartphone as it glitches out. Everything goes dark as we see the woman approach the ominous Grandfather Clock. As spiders burst out of its face, we see Vecna slowly approach her, saying, “You cannot hide from me.”

This is exactly what everyone wants from this maze, especially since Vecna committed multiple gruesome murders using this exact method. We’re not sure if we can live through Chrissy’s death again. Unless Eddie Munson is there, and he’s singing “Chrissy Wake Up.” That would be much easier to survive.

The official Horror Nights Twitter account taunted fans of the show, saying, “Try to escape the Curse of Vecna.” It then warned potential challengers, “Don’t let Vecna get in your mind as you take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet. Try to resist his gruesome curse before the ultimate showdown in his blood-red Mind Lair.”

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 are on sale now for both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando. It begins on September 7 and has been extended to November 4.

If you’re feeling fancy and don’t want to wait in line, you can purchase tickets for the RIP Tour, which provides free food, parking, and a tour guide. If you make more than one stop, you can also purchase Frequent Fear Passes, ranging from $179.99 to $374.99. Just remember not to go alone or ever split up from the group. You’ve seen the movies.

