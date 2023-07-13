BREAKING: Universal Launches Multi-Day Halloween Horror Nights Tickets

Universal Orlando Resort has officially launched its multi-day ticket options for Halloween Horror Nights, and here is what you need to know as one crucial thing has changed.

HHN ‘Frequent Fear’ Passes Debut – With a Twist – Multi-Day Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando is the place to be for the best Halloween event in the country. For 32 years, Halloween Horror Nights have dominated the spooky season, and this year is no different. With multiple days as an option now, fans and Guests can enjoy HHN 32 for more days than they can handle. According to the official website, Universal Studios Florida announced early this morning that its frequent fear passes are now on sale with a twist never-before-seen.

Starting today, Guests can purchase their frequent fear pass through the official Universal website and will have the option to visit the Park for this spooktacular Halloween event more than once to get their dose of fear filled. The passes will go from one tier to another, allowing you to pick and choose. Here are the different passes, along with some information you need to be aware of:

Halloween Horror Nights Rush of Fear Pass : starting at $179.99 – Get access to up to the first 18 event nights of terror and save when you buy online—savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (Dates include: September 1-3, 6-10,13-17,20-24)

: starting at $179.99 – Get access to up to the first 18 event nights of terror and save when you buy online—savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (Dates include: September 1-3, 6-10,13-17,20-24) Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Pass : starting at $229.99 – Get up to 30 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY Sun.-Thurs. event night PLUS the first weekend. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates include September 1-3, 6–7, 10, 13–14, 17, 20–21, 24, 27–28, October 1, 4–5, 8, 11–12, 15, 18–19, 22, 25–26, 29, 31, November 1-2)

: starting at $229.99 – Get up to 30 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY Sun.-Thurs. event night PLUS the first weekend. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates include September 1-3, 6–7, 10, 13–14, 17, 20–21, 24, 27–28, October 1, 4–5, 8, 11–12, 15, 18–19, 22, 25–26, 29, 31, November 1-2) Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Plus Pass : starting at $269.99 – Get up to 40 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY Sun.-Fri. event night PLUS the first and last Sat. event nights. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates starting September 1–3, 6–8, 10, 13–15, 17, 20–22, 24, 27–29, October 1, 4–6, 8, 11–13, 15, 18–20, 22, 25-27, 29, 31, November 1-4)

: starting at $269.99 – Get up to 40 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY Sun.-Fri. event night PLUS the first and last Sat. event nights. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates starting September 1–3, 6–8, 10, 13–15, 17, 20–22, 24, 27–29, October 1, 4–6, 8, 11–13, 15, 18–20, 22, 25-27, 29, 31, November 1-4) Halloween Horror Nights Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass: starting at $374.99 – Get up to 48 nights. Experience EVERY night of the event and save when you buy online. Plus, get FREE Regular parking after 5 p.m. on all event nights—savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates include September 1–3, 6–10, 13–17, 20–24, 27–30, October 1, 4–8, 11–15, 18–22, 25–29, 31, November 1-4)

All tickets listed above include six free months of Peacock as well. The new thing to keep in mind when purchasing these frequent fear passes for Halloween Horror Nights will be the following.

For Guests who purchase any of the frequent fear passes listed above for HHN 32, make sure to understand that you will need to select a start date for the pass. first visit using the past MUST be ON or AFTER the selected date.

Are you purchasing a multi-day Halloween Horror Nights ticket this year for HHN 32?