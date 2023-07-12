Universal Drops Major News for Upcoming ‘Minion’ Attraction

Despite the rumors of the new Minion-theme attraction having technical difficulties, Universal just made a massive announcement about this upcoming ride.

Villain-Con Minion Blast Moves Forward as Opening Date Lingers

Universal Orlando Resort announced today that Team Members are now invited to participate and ride the upcoming new Minion-theme attraction, Villain-Con Minion Blast.

🚨 Team Member Previews 🚨 All Universal Orlando Team Members are invited TODAY to ride Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Studios Florida from 1PM-5PM. No photos or video allowed. They're still calling it "ride testing," but this is not paid, and for unscheduled TMs only. pic.twitter.com/k4fdKgJAIt — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) July 12, 2023

Universal is calling this a “ride test,” only Team Members who are not working currently can attend the Team Member preview, which will take place today from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Universal Team Members are not permitted to take photos or videos of the new attraction as the opening date for the public looms around the corner.

New Minion-Themed Attraction Experiencing Problems?

According to recent reports, Universal Studios’ upcoming new Minion attraction has been facing technical issues. According to Universally Speaking on Twitter, the individual recently returned from a recent trip to Universal Orlando Resort and spoke with Team Members who informed him that the upcoming Villain-Con Minion Blast was currently facing technical difficulties, which could mean a potential delay in the attraction opening, which was supposed to open early summer 2023. We are heading towards the middle of July, meaning we’re approaching the middle of the summer soon.

The comment thread on this Twitter post also received further reports from individuals who are also allegedly claiming that they, too, have heard the news from friends who work at the theme Park and Team Members that the ride is currently facing issues with a new application that will be used during the ride, which is messing with the timing of the attraction. It should also be noted that at some point, the walls came down around the ride but have since gone back up, leading to more fuel to the speculation that this attraction might not open anytime soon. We hope the technical aspects of the attraction get fixed as fans and Guests are eagerly waiting for this ride to open.

Recently, Minion Land opened to the public just a few weeks back and has been met with stellar reviews from Guests. The highly anticipated Minion Cafe also opened to the public and has had long lines since. The new Minion Land features an assortment of new and exciting retail experiences and dining options for Guests entering Universal Studios Florida. Guests can now experience places like Minion Cafe, Freeze Ray Pops, Bake My Day, Pop-A-Nana, Illumination Theater, The Bank of Evil, and the upcoming Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction, which is set to open soon. Universal also announced opening a new retail experience featured inside the newly themed Minions Land coming to Universal Orlando Resort this summer. Dubbed Evil Stuff, Universal has unveiled a brand-new Minion-themed retail experience for fans of all ages to enjoy before its attraction opening.

