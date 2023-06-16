BREAKING: Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando to Conduct Soft Opening

The Minion Cafe inside Universal Orlando Resort will be undergoing a soft opening tomorrow for a limited time.

After Months of Construction, the Minion Cafe Will Finally Open – Kinda

The Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida will conduct a soft opening tomorrow for a limited time only for Guests.

Starting tomorrow, June 17, as Universal prepares to launch the newly constructed Minion Land on Illumination Avenue, which will feature an all-new attraction this summer – the Minion Cafe will start to open via a soft open.

Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida will soft open tomorrow (June 17), Universal Orlando Resort confirms. Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction will open later this summer. pic.twitter.com/I5SOOm6Ez2 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 16, 2023

The cafe will be part of Universal’s collection of new experiences for Guests, young and old, to enjoy based on the highly successful Minions franchise. The Minion Cafe will also be part of a series of retail and dining experiences all located within the Minion Land, including the marquee dining location, a sweet shop, the cafe, and the shop of evil, Universal reports.

New Minions Land to Open This Summer

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for the grand opening of its newly-themed Minions Land. Part of this new land will be the highly anticipated Villain-Con Minion Blast, which is expected to open soon. Now, Team Members are rumored to have begun testing the ride.

Villain-Con Minion Blast has been in development for quite some time now, as construction walls have covered the surrounding area of the upcoming ride. Replacing the old Shrek: 4-D Ride, Villain-Con Minion Blast is set to debut this summer, and with June arriving, time will tell just how soon the attraction will open to the public.

Now, it seems the opening date for the attraction is approaching as construction walls have recently come down, revealing everything as Guests await an official opening date news brief from Universal Orlando Resort. Besides the walls coming down for Villain-Con Minion Blast, the already-existing Minion Mayhem ride has had some refurbishment work done, along with a new Minions Land sign going up. A brand-new retail experience also opened recently, with Guests asking one final question: when will the attraction finally open?

