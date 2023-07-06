This Stunt Nearly Killed Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise nearly died while he attempted another insane stunt for his latest film releasing later this month. Here’s what almost happened. Yikes.

Tom Cruise Gears Up for His New Movie

It’s no surprise to many that Tom Cruise is one of the world’s best stunt actors and is also one of the greatest actors in Hollywood history. His films have racked up billions of dollars at the box office, making him a household name for many of us. His latest movie, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 (2023), is set to release in theaters worldwide on July 10 and is gearing up to draw large crowds of moviegoers to boost the cinema economy. This will be Cruise’s seventh run as Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible franchise. Collectively, the film franchise has earned $3.5 billion worldwide at the box office, making Cruise one of the most successful action stars on the planet.

When the first look came out about Cruise’s film, a lengthy behind-the-scenes unique look gave us our first glimpse into what to expect from the next installment in the Mission Impossible franchise.

In a recent interview with ET Canada‘s Sangita Patel, Tom Cruise chats with the reporter about the movie premier and that one stunt that circulated the internet when the behind-the-scenes look was released. Cruise was asked what went through his mind while attempting to complete this wild and insane stunt. He had this to say:

It’s funny that you mentioned engineering, because there’s as you know, there’s a lot of engineering in there to figure out that ramp, where the bowl is, the speed, you know, we’re testing wind conditions early on, I set all that up. That’s how I approach these things. You know, I’m thinking, first of all, Mc Q [director Christopher McQuarrie] and I, we come up with something and then go, ‘how do we do it?’ and we break it down. And luckily, like I’ve been skydiving for years and [riding] motorcycles and [doing] jumps, but you’ve got to hone it and make it perfect. I’m thinking about performance, I’m thinking about where’s that helicopter going across the stuff to make sure I don’t get blown off of the ramp. – Tom Cruise

Cruise mentioned that he did not want to get blown off the ramp but that he did not want the drone to hit him once he struck it. Cruise says he was “in the wrong position” when he opened his parachute, which turned into the side of the mountain, nearly killing the famed Hollywood actor. Cruise mentions how a few things went through his mind as the parachute blew into the side of the mountain where the stunt took place for the film. Thankfully the actor was not seriously harmed or injured and could successfully act in the movie.

Check out Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, releasing July 10 in theaters.