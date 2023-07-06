Did an Item Fall off a Guest While Riding THIS Disney Attraction?

A video is circulating in the Disney TikTok community where an alleged item fell off a Guest riding Tron Lightcycle / Run, potentially leading to a Disney attraction incident.

A video was posted to TikTok on June 14 showing an alleged item falling off from a Guest riding the popular and new Tron Lightcycle / Run. @alyssadisneytravel posted the video in question onto the beloved social media site, and the comments began to pour in on whether or not the item did fall off a Guest or was something entirely different.

In the short video, you can see something fall off from the Tron Lightcycle / Run roller coaster as it heads downward, leading many to believe, including the person who took the video, that the item in question came from a Guest on the attraction.

The comment section quickly arose with disagreement as people started pouring in, saying that the item in question did not come from the ride, and others mentioned that the thing was a bird flying through as the coaster train passed by with the Guests on board. The video is quick and short but hasn’t kept people from debating the item. According to the person who uploaded the video, it shows a pair of black sunglasses that flew off of a rider who should have put the thing away in the free lockers provided before the ride.

So what are your thoughts? Did something fall off from a Guest riding Tron Lightcycle / Run? Or was it a bird that happened to pass by as the train flew through? Either way, the debate is up, and people comment on what happened. Regardless, don’t be someone who allegedly lost their sunglasses while riding this coaster. Lockers are provided for FREE, and Guests should utilize them not to lose items like sunglasses, hats, or anything else to avoid a Disney attraction incident.