Brand-New Land at Universal Now Open

Credit: Inside The Magic

Universal Orlando Resort has officially opened a new land at Universal Studios Florida: Minion Land.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Welcome to Minion Land at Universal Orlando Resort

It’s been some time since I reported on this new land coming to Universal Studios Florida. After months and months of construction, the new Minion Land is now open to the public. News broke out this morning that the new land had its walls tumbling down, with only a few walls left up as the Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction is set to open soon to the general public.

The new Minion Land features an assortment of new and exciting retail experiences and dining options for Guests entering Universal Studios Florida. Guests can now experience places like Minion Cafe, Freeze Ray Pops, Bake My Day, Pop-A-Nana, Illumination Theater, The Bank of Evil, and the upcoming Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction, which is set to open soon.

@ThemeParkShark on Twitter is a beautiful theme Parks news resource for all things theme Park related. They captured some incredible footage and beautiful photos of the new Minion Land, which you can see above.

@UniversalSpeaking posted the video above, where we can see some of the characters from Illumination’s hit animated film, Sing (2016). The area under the Illumination Theater will likely be a hot spot for photo opportunities as more characters from the same studios that brought you Minions will show up throughout the year.

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Universal also announced opening a new retail experience featured inside the newly themed Minions Land coming to Universal Orlando Resort this summer. Dubbed Evil Stuff, Universal has unveiled a brand-new Minion-themed retail experience for fans of all ages to enjoy before its attraction opening. The photos above show all the new merchandise centered around the popular Despicable Me film franchise, starring all your favorite baddies, Minions, and Gru. From t-shirts to lounge flies, it seems that Universal is not holding anything back regarding merch for Guests of all ages and genders.

Are you thrilled about the new Minion Land opening at Universal Studios Florida? 

