Despite Some Bad News, ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Gets Exciting Update

This Stranger Things Season 5 update will leave you feeling excited.

The fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things (2016) faces significant delays due to the ongoing WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) strike, but that hasn’t stopped things from progressing.

Recently, it was confirmed that Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) actress Linda Hamilton will appear in Season 5. And now, it has been revealed that one of the final eight episodes will be helmed by acclaimed Hollywood director Dan Trachtenberg.

Trachtenberg boasts an impressive track record on the big screen, with horror flicks such as 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) and last year’s Predator prequel Prey (2022). Now, he’s set to lend his directorial talents to the small screen, though he’s certainly no stranger, having directed the Black Mirror episode “Playtest.”

Last week, Trachtenberg took to Twitter to retweet a post shared by Variety, saying:

“Headed back to where it all began for me… the ’80s.”

Headed back to where it all began for me….the 80s. https://t.co/evPOQsgvYP — Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) June 28, 2023

Having Trachtenberg on board is pretty interesting — after all, he’s certainly no stranger to large-scale sci-fi horror. And at least it gives us another reason to be excited about the upcoming season despite the delays, which for many have been disheartening.

Last week, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the show, confirmed that the Duffer brothers continue to support the WGA strike, and offered some insight as to when writing on Season 5 will resume.

Fortunately, though, Season 5 isn’t all we have to look forward to from Stranger Things. This summer, a comic book crossover event from IDW Publishing and Dark Horse Comics will unite Stranger Things with a beloved ’80s franchise, and later this year, the stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023) will premiere on the West End.

Several spin-offs are in development, including an animated series, a live-action series, and an anime. For now, though, there’s no word on when the final season of the flagship show will arrive on Netflix.

Stranger Things Seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

