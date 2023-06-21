Stranger Things Continues 80s Icon Casting

Stranger Things has its fanbase hanging in the Upside Down as they wait for the release of the fifth and final season of the flagship sci-fi fantasy drama. Netflix discussed the series at the Tudum Festival, a global pop culture fan event that covers Netflix franchises. At the event, the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, published an open letter to fans on the future of the franchise.

The Duffer Brothers stated that while this is the final season, there will still be many more thrilling stories to tell within the lore of Stranger Things. There could be new adventures, mysteries, and heroes according to the creators. They expressed that they hope fans will stay tuned to follow the fate of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her intrepid squad of teens as they team up with the empowered, Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and the tenacious mama bear, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) to save Hawkins from being consumed by the Upside Down.

It was also confirmed that Terminator star, Linda Hamilton, will join the cast for the fifth installment. Her role is undisclosed currently as production has not begun for the final season. This news excited fans not only because an esteemed and veteran actor has been added to this grand roster of characters, but because it has continued the series’ trademark tradition.

The time period of Stranger Things is rooted in the love of 80s Americana. This affinity manifested with the casting custom of hiring 80s acting icons in prominent roles throughout the series. Each season has included an actor from classic 80s films, which added to the show’s nostalgia and created a mass generational appeal. For example:

Season 1 starred Heathers and Beetlejuice actress, Winona Ryder, who played a determined mother desperate to find her missing son, Will (Noah Schnapp). Her character has been instrumental in helping the teenage heroes of Hawkins in their character growth as she was one of the first adults to believe in the supernatural events.

Next, Season 2 featured Paul Reiser from Aliens and Beverly Hills Cop fame as Dr. Sam Owens, who was the sympathetic replacement of Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine). He made a reappearance in Season 4 to help Eleven tap back into her powers.

Season 2 also presented a new love interest for Joyce Byers. Goonies Actor, Season Astin, played the goodhearted, Bob Newby, who was a nurturing figure that sacrificed himself to secure the survival of the main characters.

Season 3 featured the negligent, fast-talking mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline, played by the incomparable Princess Bride actor, Cary Elwes.

Lastly, Season 4 starred the legendary, Robert Englund of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, as the traumatized and scapegoated, Victor Creel.

Hamilton’s casting is one of the most befitting casting decisions as she has played the damsel turned defender, Sarah Connor, in the Terminator series. She has also starred in King Kong Lives, Black Moon Rising, and Children of the Corn. The actor excels within the horror, sci-fi and fantasy genres and will no doubt be a compliment to the final end of this renowned TV series.

How do you think the final season of Stranger Things will end? What role do you think Linda Hamilton’s character will play?