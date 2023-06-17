‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Cast Spills Details on Netflix TUDUM Stage

One of the most anticipated show announcements at today’s Netflix TUDUM event was the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, a series that was first announced way back in September 2018.

The main cast of the show’s first season were all there onstage to answer questions from the host, Never Have I Ever‘s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, about the highly anticipated series.

Ramakrishnan gave each of the four cast members one question to answer about the series, and they used the opportunity to give as much detail as they could – without spoilers – about their experience working on the show and what they’re most excited about when it premieres.

Katara Actress Kiawentiio Tarbell Tells Fans Her Favorite Episode of Netflix ‘Last Airbender’ Series

Related: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Movie Gets Release Date

She started with Kiawentiio Tarbell, who will play the sweet but powerful waterbender Katara, asking what she’s most excited for fans of the show to see play out on screen in live-action.

Tarbell replied that she thinks she’s most excited for fans of the original Last Airbender to see “the bending and the effects.”

“I’ve only gotten to see one scene,” she told the audience, “but I can’t wat to see it done.”

This is a very good sign, of course – if an actor who worked on the production in great detail can see just one scene that has supernatural effects, and calls it one of the most exciting parts of the show, you can bet it’s going to be very impressive indeed.

She did have another answer, but it didn’t narrow things down much: She just told the audience what her favorite episode was.

“Another personal favorite of mine was episode five. It was my favorite when I read it, and as soon as I read it I couldn’t wait to film it.”

She obviously couldn’t give away too many details, but she explained that the Gaang is going though a lot of different things in the episode, and they get a chance to see them from multiple perspectives in a really cool way.

Sokka Actor Ian Ousley Loved Haircut Day ‘Avatar’ Set (More Than His Castmates)

Related: ‘Avatar 3’ Concept Art Leans More Into Another Franchise With the Same Name…

Moving on, Ramakrishnan then asked Ian Ousley, who plays Sokka (the meat-and-sarcasm guy) what his favorite part of the filming process was. He had a hard time deciding – after all, they lived together for almost a year filming The Last Airbender – but he eventually landed on “haircut day, where we really got to transform into the characters for the first time.”

The haircuts of the characters in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender, are both singular and iconic – for the boys especially, they’re not haircuts you typically see in the world today. Sokka has a wolf tail, Zuko has a traditional Thai style where his hair is just a ponytail, and Aang is a bald boy with tatoos on his head.

Ousey joked that haircut day was “a little easier for some than others.”

He also mentioned that another cool moment was “getting to hold and unsheathe my boomerang for the first time.” From the cheers, it was clear that all the fans thought this was very cool, too.

Zuko Actor Believes Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Can Live Up to the Original

There’s been a lot of tittering about this series ever since it was announced that the creators of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series were leaving the production and starting their own company, Avatar Studios. After what happened with M. Night Shyamalan’s last attempt to bring The Last Airbender to life, many fans took this departure as a sign that the Netflix series would not do a good job honoring the original.

However, since then, things have looked promising – fans have been impressed with the cast so far, and they’re likely about to get a little more impressed, because it is incredibly obvious that Dallas Liu, the actor playing the hot-headed Prince Zuko, is as dedicated as any of them.

“This is such a beloved universe, so I wanted to make sure that not only am I living up to the expectations of our supporters, but I’m also living up to the expectaions of myself. ”

He also took time to praise the authenticity of his fellow actors, including Daniel Dae Kim, who is playing Firelord Ozai, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee of The Mandalorian, who is playing the beloved Uncle Iroh.

Of Kim, Dallas Liu said that “he has the real life presence of Firelord Ozai. The day he walked on set I knew that he was the Firelord, and I think everybody can agree with that,” while the cast all nodded enthusiastically around him.

The love that filled his voice when he began talking about Lee was palpable, especially when he talked about all the advice the seasoned actor gave him on set. “He’s a real life Uncle Iroh to me now,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s anybody who could have done a better job than him.”

Aang Actor Gordon Cormier Pumped Up The Crowd at Netflix TUDUM With Adorable Enthusiasm

Related: The Incoming Rise of Nickelodeon Movies (and Disney’s Inevitable Fall)

Not to be outdone, however, was 13-year-old Canadian actor Gordon Cormier, who will be playing the lead role of Avatar Aang himself, shyly tried to pump up crowd for himself which the girls in the audience clearly loved.

When he spoke, it was literally Aang’s voice that came out, and he assured everyone watching that “I am a fan of the show personally, but I’m just as excited about this as you guys are.”

Cormier rounded off the discussion by saying he hopes the show not only impresses the millions of dedicated fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender, but also brings a bunch of brand new fans into the fold as well.

We’ve still got a ways to go until we can see this all play out on our own screens: Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender series will premiere sometime in 2024.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s Last Airbender series? Are you nervous? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.