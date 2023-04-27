‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Movie Gets Release Date

After almost two decades, Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008) will return in a big way with a full-length animated film. And the creative team at Avatar Studios just confirmed the release date.

Not to be confused with the James Cameron films with a similar name, the animated television series Avatar: The Last Airbender tells the story of Avatar Aang, a boy who can master all four elements of bending: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air. After being frozen for 100 years, Aang is released by siblings Katara and Sokka.

The three work together and form Team Avatar, AKA “The Gaang,” with the Earthbender Toph and the Kyoshi Warrior Suki to defeat the Fire Nation, particularly Prince Zuko and his Uncle Iroh.

The show was a smash hit, inspiring a sequel series, the criminally underrated Legend of Korra (2012-2014), and a terrible movie, The Last Airbender (2010), directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

The series recently regained popularity because of its availability on streaming platforms, prompting Netflix to announce that a live-action adaptation of the original series is in the works.

On top of that, Avatar Studios has announced that they are working on numerous projects, including multiple series and movies expanding on the world of Avatar and a film based on Aang and Team Avatar. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long since Avatar Studios officially announced the release date for the Avatar Aang film.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Team Confirms Film’s Release Date

The team behind the new Avatar: The Last Airbender film has revealed on their official Instagram page that the animated movie will be released on October 10, 2025, leaving fans ecstatic.

Within the comments, there were cries of “finally,” “I’m freaking out,” and the more macabre, “I better be alive when this comes out.” One user proved they might have Avatar abilities, saying, “Excuuuse me. But no, really, last night I had a dream that there was a new episode with the Gaang.”

Another person had a simple caveat: “As long as M Night Shyamalan is nowhere near it, I’ll be happily sat in one of those theater seats.” A chorus of fans agreed.

While this date has been rumored for a while, it’s nice to see it officially confirmed by the team. While it will focus on Avatar Aang and the rest of Team Avatar, many details remain unknown, including the film’s title.

