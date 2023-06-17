Nicola Coughlan Presents First Look at ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 at Netflix TUDM

Netflix kicked off its annual TUDUM event in Sau Paolo, Brazil at 4:30 PM EST today, and announced a plethora of new and exciting information about their upcoming shows and movies for the coming years, and of course, one of the biggest highlights was information on the long-awaited third season of one of the platform’s biggest hits: Bridgerton.

Fans were first clued in that info on their favorite show was coming when stars of the smash-hit spinoff series Queen Charlotte, India Amarteifio and Cory Milcreest, took the stage.

Though the pair was repeatedly delayed by the cheers of adoring fans in the audience, they managed to introduce a video of Queen Charlotte herself, Goulda Rosheuvel, who shared with members of the ton that the popular Queen’s Ball, an immersive Bridgeton-themed expereince, will be coming to ten more major cities around the globe, making for a total of 19 cities to choose from.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Actor Hopes to Replace Regé-Jean Page In ‘Bridgerton’

The audience was especially excited that one of the cities would be Sao Paulo, but even that could not damper their excitement when Rosheuvel finally introduced Nicola Coughlan, who will star in Bridgerton season 3 as Penelope Featherington – AKA Lady Whistledown herself.

Coughlan came out with all the bubbliness and smiles of Penelope and then some, and introduced TUDUM to a first look at Bridgerton season 3, saying:

“I can promise you quite the scandalous season, and I can’t wait to take you along for the carriage ride.”

The first thing Coughlan did was tease Penelope’s new look, making a joke about there finally being an end to all the yellow before the first of the new photos finally appeared. She explained that “we open the season with the town’s return from the courntryside, and Penelope gets herself a whole new look.”

Related: Twitter is Obsessed With Simone Ashley at ‘The Little Mermaid’ London Premiere

She continued:

Colin returns from his journey through Italy, Fance, and Spain and his new look isn’t bad either.

Approval of the new looks on both their parts came in the form of resounding cheers from the crowd as their pictures flashed across the screen.

Penelope has indeed abandoned the bright yellows and tight curls synonymous with the Featherington name, instead opting for a softer seafoam and a looser, more relaxed hairdo in the new photos. Her very air has even become more mature; Penelope Featherington is no longer an awkward wallflower girl who hides behind her writing, but a woman who uses it as a tool for action and change.

Colin, too, looks older and wiser, his travels obviously turning him a bit more rogue than the buttoned-up, sweet boy we’ve known so far.

Related: James Gunn Is One Step Closer to Recasting Superman and Lois Lane

His hair is messier, his clothes more rugged, and he’s grown the same dashing sideburns that his brothers Anthony and Benedict sport in the first season, showing that he’s officially entered his eligible-bachelor era.

Coughlan teased a lot more about the season than just the new looks; she also hinted at what’s going to happen in Bridgerton season 3. Penelope will have to patch things up with Eloise after their blow-up fight; how will she manage her feelings after hearing what Colin said about her?

“For book fans, you may have an idea, but I can promise you we’re in for an exciting and romantic season,” Coughlan teased further, indicating that the events of the show – though now officially out-of-order, as Benedict (Luke Thompson) was supposed to be the next brother to marry – will not stray too far from the book by Julia Quinn on which they’re based.

We’ll just have to wait to find out: No release date has been specified for Bridgerton season 3 as of yet, but we’ll probably have it before the year is out.

What are you most excited to see in Bridgerton season 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.