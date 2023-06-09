James Gunn Is One Step Closer to Recasting Superman and Lois Lane

James Gunn is getting closer to officially finding a Superman and Lois for Superman: Legacy (2025).

Fresh off his Marvel swansong with Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023), the writer and director has turned his attention to his next big superhero project: Superman: Legacy. This marks Gunn’s first film since taking on the titles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, kicking off a whole new era for DC comic book movies.

For now, little is known about DC’s newest reboot of the Man of Steel. What we do know is that Henry Cavill is out after ten years as the iconic character and that Gunn wants to focus the film on Clark Kent’s early years in Metropolis.

Plenty of names have circled the internet as fans try to guess the next actor to don the cape. Gunn has personally shut down some theories (rest assured, we won’t be seeing Logan Lerman step into the role any time soon). However, it now seems like he’s getting closer to choosing an actor not just for Superman but Lois, too.

According to Deadline, insiders have indicated that Warner Bros and DC Films are about to kick off a second round of testing for both roles before filming starts in January 2024. The first in-person tests with Gunn and his fellow co-head of DC Studios, Peter Safran, are apparently set to take place around Father’s Day weekend or the Monday or Tuesday after.

The most popular names in the mix for Superman reportedly include Nicholas Hoult – best known for playing Henry “Hank” McCoy, AKA Beast, in the X-Men movies – as well as The Politician‘s David Corenswet, and British actor Tom Brittney.

As for Lois Lane, Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) are expected to test for the role of the Daily Planet’s most dedicated reporter.

Other roles, such as Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen, are expected to be cast once Superman: Legacy has found its two leads. Gunn has also confirmed that actors from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 could make an appearance in the film – previously suggesting that he’s already cast at least one.