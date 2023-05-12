James Gunn Confirms Superman Reboot Starts Shooting Soon

After the massive success that was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), fans are eagerly awaiting James Gunn’s directorial debut in the DC Extended Universe. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait long since Gunn himself has confirmed Superman: Legacy (2025)’s shooting date.

The new king of superhero movies, James Gunn got his start making B-level horror movies for Troma Entertainment. Since then, Gunn has directed multiple superhero properties that the general public may not know so well, including the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (2014, 2017, 2023), The Suicide Squad (2021), and the Peacemaker TV series (2022-present) starring John Cena.

Now that the beloved director is in charge of the DC Cinematic Universe, he is getting a shot at one of the biggest names in comics: Superman . Fans of the director are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Superman: Legacy, and it looks like they won’t have to wait too long because James Gunn has confirmed when production will begin

James Gunn Says ‘Superman: Legacy’ Starts Filming in January 2024

While appearing in a video for Wired alongside his brother and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Sean Gunn, James Gunn confirmed the rumors that Superman: Legacy will begin filming in January 2024.

“I’m working on Superman: Legacy, which we shoot in January. I’m doing the press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We’ve been recording voices for our animated show, Creature Commandos. And then I’m helping other writers work on other projects in the DC world.”

During the video, fans of the director also got a look at his history in film, other upcoming projects, his actual role in the DCEU, and the hilarious chemistry he shares with his brother.

Unfortunately, there was no mention regarding the plot of the new Superman movie or the confirmation of who will be playing the Man of Steel. The only thing we do know is that it isn’t Henry Cavill.

