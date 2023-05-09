James Gunn Talks New ‘Guardians Vol. 4’ Update

James Gunn gave an important update!

In addition to beings one of the most well-received Marvel films in recent years, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) was the last ride for many of the figures involved. Dave Bautista has bowed out as Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldaña has said she’s out, Bradley Cooper doesn’t want to voice Rocket anymore, and Pom Klementieff’s Mantis is on a journey of self-discovery. Then, of course, there’s James Gunn.

Hired as co-CEO of DC Studios last year, Gunn has said that he’s done with Marvel and that Vol. 3 would be both his last outing for the studio and with the team. Though Chris Pratt will be returning as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, who knows which characters audiences will ever see again, and in what capacity?

Gunn has stated unequivocally that audiences will never see the same team again and that, for his time, the Guardians, as fans know them, are done. Though it is sad, every character needs a good arc: Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) went before, now the Guardians follow…but maybe not forever.

The Direct reported on an interview with James Gunn where he discussed the future of the franchise, stating that while he didn’t think there would necessarily be a Guardians Vol. 4, there is potential for another Guardians movie, just with a different team. That wasn’t all the director had to say either. When asked about the potential of another director taking over the franchise, Gunn was enthusiastic but had a word of caution:

“I think as long as somebody brings themselves to it, and doesn’t just try to copy that style—I think it can be really amazing. And there’s so many directors I would like to do that. And I would love to see it happen.”

So, while it sounds like Gunn would like to see another installment in the Guardians franchise, it’s clear that he wants whoever directs the next film to make it their own. This is undoubtedly a wise choice and the best way to make a movie, but how strange would it be to see the Guardians in a different context? And, more importantly, will fans be able to see them that way?

