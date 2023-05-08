PETA Pushes Back Against Criticism of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

For those who have not yet seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the rest of this article will contain spoilers. You have been warned.

In arguably one of the most surprising takes of the MCU’s tenure, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has now come out in support of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even awarding James Gunn with the Not A Number Award for the depiction of animal testing that occurs in this new Marvel feature. The usual case for any type of medium that showcases any sort of animal abuse is often picked apart by the organization, but not this time. PETA senior VP Lisa Lange praised Gunn’s ability to bring light animal testing. She stated in a press release that the film is “reminding viewers that all animals deserve a life of freedom under the open sky rather than confinement to laboratory cages.”

“PETA is celebrating this as the best animal rights film of the year for helping audiences see animals as individuals and suggesting that just because we can experiment on them doesn’t mean that we should,” Lange added.

Most of the new film focuses on the creation of Rocket Raccoon and how the High Evolutionary began his evil ploy to create a race of genetically perfect beings. During his horrific experiments, Rocket is exposed to mutilation, torture, and pretty much everything that PETA and most people in the world are against. Though the experiments revolve around science fiction, PETA has stated that the imagery shown in the film is rooted in real life.

The organization made comparisons to the device that Rocket is strapped to as he is experimented on as a baby, which is one that is used on animals in real-life. The numbers that the High Evolutionary also etches into Rocket, Teefs, Floor, and Lylla’as skin is something that happens in real life as well.

There have been many people that have complained about the film’s darker tone and how the treatment of the animals is portrayed, which is why PETA is now praising the MCU film. The organization believes that the horrifying nature of the experimentation that occurs in the film, which has also made plenty of people uncomfortable, is doing a great job of making people realize that this unfair treatment of animals occurs in laboratories all over the world.

While there have been plenty of critics of the film, PETA is not among them. The organization is clearly smitten with the film in the same way that most audiences are too, though the organization is praising the film for far different reasons.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in theaters right now.

Do you agree with PETA that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is important? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!