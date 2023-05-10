Major ‘Superman’ Project Reportedly Cancelled at DC

Can’t Superman catch a break?

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reins at DC Studios, there has been one character that has been more central than others: Superman. Gunn himself is a big fan of the Last Son of Krypton, but the character certainly hasn’t had a smooth run in these past few months, and it looks like those troubles might not be over yet.

In one of his more famous and controversial decisions, Gunn decided early on to recast The Man of Steel, letting the Superman of the DC Extended Universe, Henry Cavill, go. This was especially difficult, given that Cavill had just announced his return as the character, had a cameo in Black Adam (2022), and had left his role in The Witcher to dedicate more time to playing Kal-El.

Still, it happened, and shortly thereafter, Gunn announced the first chapter of the new DC Universe, which would kick off with Superman: Legacy (2025), his passion project, which he will be directing and for which he will be serving as writer. While this new iteration of the character will be the main version in the DC Universe, Gunn also clarified the existence of DC Elseworlds.

This new category would include films like The Batman (2022) and Joker (2019) and their subsequent sequels. It seemed safe to assume that other projects, like shows on the CW, that didn’t exactly fit into the DC Universe would be placed in this category as well. After all, these projects from Warner Bros Discovery have been popular amongst fans, so why not keep them going?

After a smattering of cancellations of shows in the Arrow-verse, things haven’t been looking good for these series being part of DC Elseworlds, and now, one more casualty may have just been revealed. The Direct reported on a number of shows which have shaky futures, and among them? Another Superman offering: Superman and Lois.

Initially starting out as a spinoff to the CW’s Supergirl, Superman and Lois was another different take on the character, showing a settled-down Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), with their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin). Of course, being a superhero story, things aren’t easy for the family as they soon face challenges in the Todd Helbing series. Those challenges, however, may be coming to an end.

According to the report, a renewal is very unlikely for the series unless there are more scripted renewals for the network. With popular offerings like The Flash series being canceled, it’s highly unlikely that Superman and Lois will get the renewal, especially considering James Gunn’s plans for the character in the greater DC Universe.

