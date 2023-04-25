Henry Cavill Returns a Final Time In ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

The Witcher Season 3 will be epic, simply because it will be the final time Henry Cavill will be suiting up as Geralt of Rivia. The beloved actor is moving on to new things, and Liam Hemsworth will take over the role. Netflix has finally released the first teaser for the upcoming season, including the release date for both volumes.

Related: 150,000 ‘The Witcher’ Fans Organize, Demand Netflix Keep Henry Cavill and Fire Writers Instead

You read that right; the third season of the series will be split into two volumes, which we can assume means that the series is going all out to ensure that Henry Cavill gets his rightful time to end his time as Geralt. This could mean that he is meant to die in the series, and some mystical magic of the Witcher will replace him with Hemsworth.

In the teaser trailer, we get some great shots of Cavill as Geralt holding his sword. However, it is what he says that should excite and worry everyone.

Geralt says, “Now, for the first time, I understand real fear.” To have Geralt be frightened this much by anything will be significant, but we can imagine what he fears is the Wild Hunt.

The Wild Hunt was the focus of the third video game in The Witcher franchise and the force that was introduced in the season finale of the second season of the series. This spectral force of riders and warriors is out to catch Ciri so they may use her power in their ranks. The Wild Hunt usually rides to capture those who they can take into their world and turn into members of this ghastly army.

Geralt and Yennefer were shown holding onto Ciri tightly in the teaser image shared yesterday, and now it appears they will have their hands full, attempting to protect her from the Wild Hunt and whatever force is after them.

The synopsis for The Witcher Season 3 states: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

There is a lot to unpack in the synopsis, but from the teaser trailer, we see some great shots of Ciri nearly being captured by the Wild Hunt; wild Yennefer showcases her powerful magic to stop invading forces. You can see the trailer below:

Related: Henry Cavill May Be Leading as the Biggest Video Game Character of His Career

As mentioned, the final season featuring Henry Cavill will be split into two volumes. The first volume of The Witcher Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 29. Volume 2 will follow on July 27. The Witcher could follow what Stranger Things had done by splitting a season of extra-long episodes into two parts. We are unsure if this is the case, but this season will be an epic final chapter for Cavill.

Are you excited to see The Witcher Season 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!