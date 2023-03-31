Henry Cavill May Be Leading as the Biggest Video Game Character of His Career

Actor Henry Cavill may be out of DC, but he’s not out of luck!

The past decade has really been the time for video game adaptations. In recent years audiences have seen dramatizations of The Witcher, Pokemon, Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), Mortal Kombat (2021), Uncharted (2022), and even the highly anticipated upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). It’s a good time to be a gamer at the movies, and apparently, that goes for gamers that are in the movies, too, according to a new report!

Henry Cavill, thanks to DC and Warner Bros., has been known more recently for his role as Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe. He fully expected to reprise this role in the future, so much so that he declined to return to his role as Geralt in The Witcher, expecting that he would be too busy otherwise. Of course, fans know that was not the case, and Cavill was soon let go by DC Studios, James Gunn, and Peter Safran.

Though he was let down by the development, Cavill hasn’t necessarily categorized himself as solely a Superman guy. In many interviews, the star has talked about his affinity for gaming, specifically mentioning the Warhammer franchise. He has proudly talked about how often he plays the game, the miniatures he has from the franchise, and how much he enjoys being a gamer. Perhaps it’s this love for gaming and gaming culture that has reportedly prompted these latest talks…

According to a report from Giantfreakinrobot, Henry Cavill is in talks to play what could be the largest video game character of his career. No, he’s not going to play Wario opposite Chris Pratt’s Mario, but rather, a character from another Nintendo property. The report, which claims to be from a reputable and reliable source, claims that Cavill is currently in talks with Illumination to voice a lead character in a Legend of Zelda film, most likely the Hero of Time himself, Link!

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, a Legend of Zelda movie has been something that fans have been dying to see for years now, and though this would be an animated film, it would be one for the ages! Along with Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda has been one of Nintendo’s most popular properties since its debut in 1986, and the franchise has seen subsequent titles all the way down to the present day. No wonder Nintendo and Illumination would want to capitalize on something like that!

Of course, while reputable, these are still reports, and nothing has been confirmed yet, but it would be totally in line with a gamer like Cavill to step into a role like that. It’s also definitely not outside the realm of possibility for a company like Illumination to bring Zelda to the big screen with other video game movies already released or underway, like Super Mario, Sonic, Pokemon, and more! Could audiences see a Cavill-led Zelda film soon?

