Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is speeding back to theatres on Dec. 20th, 2024!

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel sees the return of our favorite Sega character, with both Tails and Knuckles the Echidna teased alongside him.

It’s looking like Ben Schwartz will be back to voice our favorite blue hedgehog, as he talked about Sonic 3’s release coming out on Twitter.

Ben wrote: “HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! #SonicMovie3 IS COMING TO THEATRES ON DECEMBER 20, 2024!!! AHHH!!!”

With the success of the first two Sonic movies, a third one was in the bag.

What exactly will the movie be about we don’t know. However, the post credit scenes hinted at Shadow the Hedgehog. So we’re guessing that is a very big hint on what it’ll be about.

It’s currently unknown whether Colleen O’Shaunnessey and Idris Elba will return to voice Tails and Knuckles, but it feels like that’s already a for sure thing.

The official announcement for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 came out via Twitter earlier this summer.

@SonicMovie tweeted: “Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024.”

This isn’t the first video to be turned into a feature film recently.

Our favorite New York plumbers is also getting their own spin. Mario and Luigi will be making their newest film debut on April 7th, 2023.

A review of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 described it perfectly.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2 improves upon its predecessor in many ways. It feels more attuned to the Sonic lore than ever before, and fans of the games should have a great time seeing their favorite characters so lovingly recreated on the big screen.”

“Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are a ton of fun, as is Jim Carrey’s wonderfully over-the-top reprisal of Dr. Robotnik. It’s overall a sweet, funny, and action-packed ride that fully embraces its video game roots.”

Are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments.