The ‘Super Mario Movie’ Will Get A Shockingly Fast Blu-ray Release

Whether you are a fan of Chris Pratt’s voice as Mario, the Super Mario Bros. Movie (Super Mario Movie) is set to jump into our world on April 5. Despite the questionable way Pratt has painted himself as the king of video game characters, the trailers have shown a video game-accurate movie that should appeal to fans of the long-standing franchise and those who are fans of animated films. If you are too busy to catch this highly-anticipated movie in theaters, you won’t have to wait too long for the home release.

So far, elements have harkened to the many Mario video games created. Donkey Kong fighting Mario is similar to the ever-popular Super Smash Bros (1999-2018) game. Also, the characters have been shown rocketing down the infamous Mario Kart (1992-2017) track, Rainbow Road. Also, the newest cat costume that Mario can acquire in Super Mario 3D World (2013) has been highlighted.

The Super Mario Movie looks fantastic, and there is enough star power to catapult this animated feature to the top of the box office charts when it releases.

‘Super Mario Movie’ Home Release Revealed

Oddly enough, anyone who cannot see the Super Mario Movie in theaters will not have to wait too long to get the home release. Nintendo Wire has revealed that a Blu-ray SteelBook of the movie will be available for purchase on June 6, 2023. This means the movie will only have a theater-only life for two months.

This Blu-ray version of the movie will be called the “Power-Up Collector’s Edition,” which will feature the famous Mario mushroom on both sides and will include a map of the Mushroom Kingdom, which has been shown in the poster and trailer.

Nintendo, Universal, and Illumination might just want to double down on the money that can be made from the movie by allowing a nearly parallel theatrical and home release, or there could be some hidden marketing plot that we have not yet been told about.

Mario is quite popular now, as the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opened at Univeral Studios Hollywood. This super fast Blu-ray release may contain free or discounted tickets for Univeral Studios Hollywood.

This is just speculation, but that wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility.

Either way, anyone desperately wanting to see Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Bowser (Jack Black), and all the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom characters can watch them in the Super Mario Movie on April 6 or simply wait two months for the home release.

Are you excited about the Super Mario Movie Blu-ray release? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!