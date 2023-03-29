“Go Watch the Movie, Then We Can Talk”, Chris Pratt Claps Back at ‘Mario’ Haters

Chris Pratt has been on the receiving end of backlash from Mario fans for quite some time now, even long before the first trailer arrived earlier this year. Simply put, his “Mario voice” isn’t as Italian as many would like, no surprise really seeing as the super-powered plumber has been Italian throughout the entire history of the gaming franchise.

What’s puzzling, though, is that late actor Bob Hoskins, who brought Mario to life in live action in 1993 with the widely panned Super Mario Bros (1993), actually had a Brooklyn accent. In fact, Mario was portrayed as having a Brooklyn accent even before that film, in the live-action/animation hybrid series The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! (1989).

Related: Power Up for the Opening of Super Nintendo World With Everything We Know so Far

So Pratt’s non-Italian-Mario is nothing new, at least not when it comes to Mario in film and television (although his sounds more like New Jersey than Brooklyn). Either way, during a recent interview with Extra TV, Pratt addressed the criticism about his Mario voice in the upcoming film, providing a rather lengthy response to all the critics and haters, explaining that he understands how “passionate” the fanbase is, adding that he’s “part of it”.

Here’s what he said in full:

“Go watch the movie and then we can talk. I really think that once you see the movie, and in all honesty, I think you probably need to watch it twice. In all honesty, the answer though is that this is a passionate fan base, and I understand, I’m a part of it. This is the soundtrack to your youth, and you don’t want someone to come along and cynically destroy it as a cash grab with the movie. I fully understand that you do not want that to happen and there were so many hearts and souls and minds dedicated to making sure that didn’t happen. The movie really honors the video game. It honors the world of Mario and is very promising as to what we could expect over the next 10 years like an entire universe of these types of movies. They’re super nostalgic. They’re really fun. It’s Illumination, so they know what they’re doing.”

Related: Nintendo Takes a Page From the Disney Playbook, But Will It Pay Off?

This isn’t the first time the Jurassic World actor has addressed the backlash surrounding his Mario voice. In a recent interview on BBC’s The One Show, he said that there “are only a few things we’ve ever heard Mario say” in the games, such as “Wahoo!” and “Let’s go!”

Actor Charlie Day, who plays Luigi in the film, agreed with Pratt, saying, “You can’t say ‘it’s a me’ for 90 minutes!”

Check out the full clip below:

"Mario and Luigi are Sliving" Could you get more iconic catchphrases than Mario and @ParisHilton? 👀@PrattPrattPratt, Charlie Day and Paris discuss iconic catchphrases 😍#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/Yzo6QpbdQv #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/NhEEBOvoKo — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 16, 2023

Related: Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

It’s not just fans who’ve had a bone to pick with Pratt, though. A voice actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe also said that she thinks the role should have been given to Chris Martinet, who has lent his vocal talents to Mario in the games for a long time.

Last year, however, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri defended the casting of Chris Pratt. But hopefully now, Pratt’s comments will help curb some of the anger Mario fans have towards him. Either way, he seems somewhat unfazed by all the backlash, almost like he’s grabbed one of those Invincibility Stars!

Check out the most recent trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below:

Related: Chris Pratt’s Voice For Super Mario Brothers Finally Revealed

The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalo (Foreman Spike), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Khary Payton (The Penguin King), and Charles Martinet and Eric Bauza in an undisclosed roles.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in theaters on March 31, 2023 in the UK, on April 7, 2023 in North America, and on April 28, 2023 in Japan.

Related: Outraged Fans Will Boycott Chris Pratt’s Voice In ‘Super Mario Bros.’

Will you be watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!