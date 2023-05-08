James Gunn Reveals ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Actor Will Join ‘Superman: Legacy’

With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023), James Gunn says goodbye Marvel, hello DC.

The director already dipped into the DC universe with the release of The Suicide Squad (2021) and the HBO Max series Peacemaker. Now that his final project with Marvel is done, however, Gunn settles into his new role of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, where he’s also set to helm its Superman reboot: Superman: Legacy (2025).

Other than the fact that it’s about Superman – and that it will explore his early years in Metropolis – very little is known about Legacy just yet. That includes the actor donning the cape to play the Man of Steel himself.

What we do know is that we can expect at least one familiar face in the film. Gunn has just confirmed that at least one cast member from the Guardians of the Galaxy series will appear in Superman: Legacy.

Yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

Considering that Gunn has a habit of casting his friends and family in his projects, the announcement isn’t overly surprising. Michael Rooker (Yondu), Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn (who played Kraglin and provided the motion capture for Rocket), and Sylvester Stallone (Stakar) are just some of the Guardians actors Gunn has also used in other projects. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also included cameos from his wife, Jennifer Holland, and actor friends Nathan Fillion and Pete Davidson.

While Gunn didn’t name any names, several of the franchise’s stars have expressed interest in following him to DC. That includes Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket). He also didn’t clarify if fans can expect just one star to appear or multiple.

Regardless, Guardians of the Galaxy might be over – at least in this form – but at least we can look forward to some kind of reunion from its main players in the future.