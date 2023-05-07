Pete Davidson’s Role in the MCU Confirmed

Two years after his appearance in The Suicide Squad (2021), director James Gunn just confirmed the MCU debut of Pete Davidson.

Back in 2019, the comedian and actor appeared in his first superhero movie as Dick Hertz (AKA Blackguard), a mercenary who betrays the Suicide Squad to the Corto Maltese military – and is then promptly killed in the first 15 minutes of the film.

Davidson himself confirmed that he was in the movie for a good time, not a long time, having only taken the role due to finding the name “Dick Hertz” funny.

It seems like the former Saturday Night Live star took a similar approach to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which came with its most recent installment: Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023). The film’s writer and director, James Gunn – who also led The Suicide Squad – confirmed that Davidson appeared in the film as a cameo, portraying a terrifying blob of flesh.

In a post shared by Twitter user @TwitterMovies, James Gunn takes a selfie with Davidson – dressed as one of the High Evolutionary’s guards – alongside Chris Pratt.

Spoiler alert: despite the costume, Davidson’s big moment comes when Mantis (Pom Klementieff) opens his cage to free more prisoners from the High Evolutionary’s ship. Horrified by his appearance, Mantis screams, only to try and save his feelings by pretending actually to be scared by something behind him. Davidson’s blob, Lambshank, then slithers past with a quick “thank you.”

It’s a brief cameo, to be sure – but not entirely pointless. When the Guardians first board the High Evolutionary’s ship, they plan to save the “higher lifeforms” that are the children onboard. Instead, they end up saving every living creature on the ship, including Rocket’s fellow raccoons (and, of course, Lambshank). If the picture is anything to go by, Davidson may also play one of the High Evolutionary’s guards.

Gunn has a reputation for incorporating his friends and family into his projects. His wife, Jennifer Holland, appears in the film as Administrator Kwol – the Orcocrop worker who screams hysterically after Gamora shoots her in the leg. Michael Rooker (Yondu) and Gunn’s own brother, Sean Gunn (Kraglin), are also mainstays in his films.

If Davidson is another addition to his list of regular collaborators, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if he popped up in another entry of the DC Universe now that Gunn’s taken over the reins. Fingers crossed for a Dick Hertz solo movie.