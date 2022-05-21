Pete Davidson Stuns Fans, Leaves ‘SNL’ Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

Superstar Kim Kardashian recently attended the famous Met Gala with current flame, Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson. Although Kardashian came under fire for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s legendary “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown, the duo appeared to have nothing but a fantastic time together at the event.

It was the couple’s red carpet debut, though they’ve ostensibly been together since their now-iconic Aladdin and Jasmine skit on SNL in October 2021.

To date, Davidson has not let his newfound association with the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan get in the way of his own career. Now, however, it has been confirmed that the comic is leaving his post at Saturday Night Live alongside several other cast members.

Discussing Film confirmed the news on Twitter:

Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson are all leaving ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’.

Davidson has been part of the SNL cast for seven seasons, so his absence will undoubtedly leave a hole. Although the comedian himself has not yet issued a statement regarding his exit, it is possible that his decision has something to do with his romance with Kim.

She, after all, is famously based on the West Coast in Calabasas, California, while he currently makes his home in New York City where the nighttime show films.

Rolling Stone weighed in on the situation, noting that Davidson:

…joined Saturday Night Live in 2014 as a feature player to full-time “Not Ready for Primetime” cast member, and appearing on “Weekend Update” segments, delivering impersonations (New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Rami Malek) and participated in more sketches. Davidson also appeared as the beloved recurring character Chad, and would frequently star in SNL‘s often music-related shorts.

At this time, new cast members have not been announced.

