Pete Davidson Stuns Fans, Leaves ‘SNL’ Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

pete davidson (left) and kim kardashian (right) on magic carpet during aladdin and jasmine saturday night live skit

Superstar Kim Kardashian recently attended the famous Met Gala with current flame, Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson. Although Kardashian came under fire for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s legendary “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown, the duo appeared to have nothing but a fantastic time together at the event.

pete davidson (left) and kim kardashian (right) looking at each other on met gala 2022 red carpet
Credit: ABC

It was the couple’s red carpet debut, though they’ve ostensibly been together since their now-iconic Aladdin and Jasmine skit on SNL in October 2021.

To date, Davidson has not let his newfound association with the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan get in the way of his own career. Now, however, it has been confirmed that the comic is leaving his post at Saturday Night Live alongside several other cast members.

pete davidson (left) and kim kardashian (right) kiss on magic carpet during aladdin skit
Credit: NBC

Discussing Film confirmed the news on Twitter:

Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson are all leaving ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’.

Davidson has been part of the SNL cast for seven seasons, so his absence will undoubtedly leave a hole. Although the comedian himself has not yet issued a statement regarding his exit, it is possible that his decision has something to do with his romance with Kim.

She, after all, is famously based on the West Coast in Calabasas, California, while he currently makes his home in New York City where the nighttime show films.

kris jenner, khloe kardashian, true thompson, kim kardahsian at the kardashians premiere red carpet
Credit: ABC

Rolling Stone weighed in on the situation, noting that Davidson:

…joined Saturday Night Live in 2014 as a feature player to full-time “Not Ready for Primetime” cast member, and appearing on “Weekend Update” segments, delivering impersonations (New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Rami Malek) and participated in more sketches. Davidson also appeared as the beloved recurring character Chad, and would frequently star in SNL‘s often music-related shorts.

saturday night live we babies pete davidson miley cyrus
Credit: NBC

At this time, new cast members have not been announced.

The Kardashians Disney+
Credit: Disney/Hulu

Now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) has ended, fans of the famous family can catch episodes of their new venture, The Kardashians, on Hulu anytime. The official description of the reality series reads:

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

The Kardashians Disney+
Credit: Disney/Hulu

The series stars Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner along with appearances by Scott Disick, Travis Barker, and more. Kim’s boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, will not appear in Season 1.

