Khloé Kardashian Confesses Controversial Disneyland Pictures Are Fake

Well, it seems that the Kardashians have finally revealed that the pictures taken at Disneyland were indeed photoshopped.

The whole controversy began back in December when the Kardashian visited Disneyland and Kim posted pictures of their trip. It didn’t take long for fans to realize that something was wrong after looking at Kim’s post. TikTok creator, Maia Wade claimed that Kim had photoshopped True’s face over Stormi Webster’s body. Part of the evidence was Maia sharing a picture of the two girls back in October wearing the exact same outfit.

Here’s the video if you need a refresh of what went down:

The story didn’t end there. Fans have been asking for months if Kim had actually photoshopped True into the picture and now fans have learned from Khloé that the rumors were correct. While celebrating True’s 4th birthday, Khloé accidentally revealed that it was her first time there at Disneyland in one of her Instagram stories. This left fans to quickly jump into the comments to respond to the new revelation.

One fan was able to get the Kardashian’s attention with a simple post demanding answers while showing an Instagram post detailing the whole incident:

It didn’t take long for fans to get Khloé’s attention and she finally responded to a fan:

Welllppp I f***ed this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else Our show airs in a few days

While Khloé did confirm the whole controversy was true, she tried to steer fans away from the topic as she brought up that their newest show, The Kardashians is premiering soon. She isn’t wrong as the series drops on April 14 with the promise that “all the walls will be shattered” in the new series on Disney+.

Since the Kardashians love to visit Disneyland, this won’t be the last time the family visits. Disneyland has also been a favorite spot for celebrities like Chris Evans (Captain America), Pirates of the Caribbean stars, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, Kylie Jenner, and many more. It does make you wonder what kind of VIP treatment these celebrities get as some of the rides close down for the celebrities.

What are your thoughts on Kim’s photoshopped pictures? Let us know what you are thinking!

