Guest Claims Kylie Jenner’s Security Shoved Disabled Person at Disney

One Guest recently described their unfortunate encounter with a celebrity’s bodyguard at the Disney Parks.

Although the Disney Parks and Resorts across the world are made for everyone to enjoy, celebrities just can’t seem to get enough of that Disney magic. From Marvel’s Chris Evans (Captain America), and Kylie Jenner (Keeping Up With The Kardashians), as well as rap icons like Travis Scott and Kanye West, all kinds of stars are spotted at Disney every year. And speaking of the Kardashians family, one Guest recently shared their experience with Kylie Jenner and her security.

As stated in a TikTok by @ruthlessalexandra, the Guest claims that their best friend was shoved out of the way by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s security team:

@Disneyland California Disneyland your a JOKE !!!! Seriously this is by far wrong that you guys didn’t do anything about this situation you can’t just let celebrity guards shove disabled people shame on you @Mateosorry u had to go through that

The video did not capture the moment this incident occurred but did show one of the bodyguards walking down what appears to be Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland. The Guest claims that Disney did not offer any help to the Guest who was shoved, calling them “a joke”. As of now, we are unsure if the issue ever got resolved between the Guests and Disneyland or what happened to the celebrity couple after the incident.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World seem to be a hotspot for celebrities. In addition to Chris Evans and Kylie Jenner, last month we at Inside the Magic also spotted Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars, Footloose, Safe Haven), Darren Criss (Glee, Muppets Haunted Mansion), and Kristen Chenoweth (Descendants, Annie, Wicked) filming outside Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration.

Alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the entire Kardashian family are all big fans of Disneyland, having celebrated many of their kids’ birthdays there in the past with all sorts of special Guests and big-name celebrities.

Have you ever spotted a celebrity or their security at the Disney Parks?

