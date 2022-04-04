Disney Creates “Safety Hazard” In Ride Queue, “Packs Guests In Like Cattle” Says Fans

One Disney Guest recently brought up how cramped and uncomfortable one of the Park’s most famous ride queues is.

When at Disneyland or any of the other Disney Parks or Resorts, one thing is certain: you will be waiting in line. It seems like there is no “off-season” anymore and no matter what time of year you got it will be incredibly crowded. We have seen massive crowds form during Spring Break and we can only imagine how crowded the summer will be, especially at the Walt Disney World Resort when its brand new ride opens. While Disney introduced its Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems last year, some Guests aren’t thrilled with the effectiveness of those services and recently, this issue came to a head while Guests were on Space Mountain.

On Reddit, one Guest shared an intense picture that captured the moment hundreds of Guests were tightly packed into the queue for Space Mountain. The scene got the Guest wondering why or how exactly Disneyland would design a queue to work as it does on Space Mountain. One user said that Disney just “packs Guests in like cattle” on rides. Another blamed the situation on the rise of Lightning Lane passes. Another called the situation “awful, also mentioning how appalled they were that the single-rider line has been removed.

One Guest said that they were not normally claustrophobic but even this line made them feel unsettled, calling it a “safety hazard”. Another agreed, saying it was awful getting stuck in line at this specific spot.

At the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, the queue for Space Mountain is a lot more open and feels less congested. While Disneyland has not commented on the current situation with Space Mountain’s queue, there doesn’t seem to be a way to really solve this issue at the moment.

All Systems Go

Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space. Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain. At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

How do you feel about this queue?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!