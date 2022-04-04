Disney Guests Assaulted With Offensive, Anti-LGBTQ Speech By Activist

One Guest recently captured a rather intense situation outside of the Disneyland Park involving a “hateful” Guest.

While Disneyland is a fun-filled place that welcomes everyone, there are still rules that Guests must follow. First, the Disney Parks have a specific dress code that they expect all Guests to follow. If a Guest’s outfit is not up to regulation, the Guest will be given a voucher for replacement clothes. If the Guest chooses not to change, then they will be removed from the Park. Guests are also expected to treat other Guests as well as Cast Members kindly.

Foul language and inappropriate behavior are not permitted inside the Disney Parks or Resorts and are another way you can be sure to get kicked out of the Happiest Place on Earth. This can include offensive language of all kinds, including hateful political messaging. An example of this behavior was recently shown on a TikTok where a Guest, @rachelvalenciaa, captured a person just outside of Disneyland spouting what many in the comments called “anti-LGBTQ” speech.

See the video below:

not this right outside disneyland. he thought he ate but he starvin #disney #disneyland #foryoupage #foryou

As you can hear in the video, the person says “if you are practicing a life of homosexuality, it doesn’t surprise me you would want to kill yourself”. Obviously, this kind of speech goes against Disney’s policies which is probably why the person remained just outside of the Park. It is unknown how long the person was allowed to stay there or if a Guest complained about them to Disney Cast Members.

For more on Disney World and Disneyland rules, check out our complete list of everything that will get you “kicked out” here.

Have you ever experienced something like this at Disney?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!