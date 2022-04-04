Historic Disney Attraction Has Been “Neglected”, According to Fans

Recently, one Disney Guest made the claim that a beloved ride has been left in a depressing, “sad” state.

While the Disney Parks are filled with iconic attractions like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain, few rides can truly compare to the experience of boarding your Doom Buggy and traveling through the Haunted Mansion.

For decades, the Haunted Mansion has offered Guests willing to enter a fun, spook-filled experience with some great music to go along with it. While some may find it scary, it is ultimately a lighthearted journey. But recently, it seems like the ride at Disneyland in Southern California has been missing some key elements.

We recently wrote about how the attraction was missing an important element of the ride, that being the “hitchhiking ghosts” at the end of the experience. However, a recent post on Reddit from a very passionate fan and Disneyland Guest highlighted how many issues they noticed have been plaguing the ride as of late:

Stretching room (right): missing strip of wallpaper to the left of dynamite man stretching portrait

Stretching room (left): ballerina portrait is not stretched flat at the top; it looks wavy/warped

Doom buggy load: lights are too bright, can see corners of walls/ceilings and adhesive stains all over

Endless hallway: the candelabra effect is very messed up. You can see a second image of the candelabra reflected behind the normal one. The right and center candles are facing the right way, but the left candle is flipped, so you can only see it in the reflection behind (not the normal one).

Greenhouse: the ghost inside no longer lifts the casket lid; the whole casket just jostles every few seconds.

Seance room: Leota’s projection is not aligned/scaled properly; her face looks warped. Some lights are too bright, and you can easily see the wires hanging Leota in the air. The tambourine is stationary, not moving around like the other instruments/objects.

Ballroom: some lights are too bright and can be seen in the peppers ghost reflection (Especially near the dancers and lights from the attic)

Attic: Hatbox ghost’s projector light can be seen (inside his cowl, behind his head) when you are on his right or left side

Graveyard: second singing bust from the right’s projection cuts off at his neck very abruptly

As you can see, there is a long list of issues that have been allegedly plaguing the attraction recently. While a lot of these issues aren’t crucial to the ride experience, some are worse than others. One user said that the issue with the Hat Box Ghost is “very bad.” Another user in the comments said that they noticed there was a lack of a narrator when they rode. One user said that the majority of the Park feels “neglected.”

Frightful Delights Await

Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm. The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spooky séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!

Have you noticed anything missing from the Haunted Mansion recently? Let us know in the comments below.

